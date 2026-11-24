MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biopsy Devices Market, Key Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global biopsy devices market was valued at US$ 2.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 4.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising cancer incidence, an ageing population, expanding diagnostic and screening volumes, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive biopsy procedures.

Biopsy devices remain integral to cancer diagnosis, confirmation, and treatment planning. Growing demand for image-guided sampling technologies, single-use biopsy components, automated systems, and outpatient-compatible solutions is creating opportunities across hospitals, diagnostic centres, specialized imaging facilities, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Improvements in sampling precision, procedural efficiency, infection control, and patient comfort are also supporting wider clinical adoption.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Demand spans breast, lung, prostate, colorectal, thyroid, kidney, liver, gastrointestinal, and gynecological procedures. These applications require distinct biopsy technologies, including biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, biopsy needles, and forceps. This broad clinical base reduces dependence on any single specialty and enables manufacturers to serve diverse diagnostic requirements.

Single-use products are gaining traction because they support infection-control practices and reduce reprocessing requirements. At the same time, robotic platforms, AI-enabled guidance, and software-assisted targeting technologies are improving lesion localization and tissue collection. The migration of eligible procedures to outpatient settings is also increasing demand for compact systems, simplified workflows, and disposable products.

Recent Biopsy Device Developments



In May 2026, Promisemed Hangzhou Meditech received FDA 510(k) clearance for its VeriEcto Automatic Biopsy Needles. The sterile, single-use device uses a spring-loaded mechanism to collect tissue from soft tissues, including the liver, kidney, prostate, breast, and lymph nodes.

In March 2026, Mammotome, a Danaher company, received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Mammotome Prima MR Dual Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy System. Designed for MR-guided procedures inside the MRI scanner room, the system features an 8-gauge probe, shorter tubing, dual-vacuum technology, and integrated touchscreen controls. In September 2025, Resitu Medical AB received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the RESL09 breast biopsy device. This handheld, sterile, single-use vacuum-assisted system combines vacuum fixation with electrosurgical cutting technology for ultrasound-guided tissue sampling.

Product Type Insights

Biopsy guidance systems accounted for the largest market share in 2025, supported by increased use of image-guided procedures and software-assisted targeting. Conventional and robotic platforms are gaining adoption, particularly in specialized and high-acuity healthcare facilities.

Needle-based biopsy guns remain widely used in breast, thyroid, liver, kidney, and prostate procedures. Competitive differentiation centres on tissue sample quality, handling, imaging compatibility, and cost-effectiveness across Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB), Core Needle Biopsy (CNB), and Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) technologies.

Vacuum-assisted biopsy systems are particularly important in breast care because they support the collection of multiple samples through a single insertion. Biopsy needles represent a major consumable category, while biopsy forceps continue to benefit from gastrointestinal endoscopy and surveillance volumes. Forceps innovation focuses on jaw design, sample quality, hemostatic performance, and endoscopy system compatibility.

Application and End-Use Insights

Breast biopsy represented the largest application segment in 2025, supported by rising breast cancer incidence, expanding screening programmes, and greater awareness of early diagnosis. Prostate biopsy was the second-largest segment, while lung biopsy maintained a significant role in cancer confirmation and treatment selection. Kidney, liver, gastrointestinal, and gynecological biopsies provide additional growth opportunities.

Hospitals held the largest end-use share in 2025 because of their advanced imaging infrastructure, specialist expertise, multidisciplinary care capabilities, and capacity to manage complex procedures. Hospitals are also leading the adoption of robotic and AI-enabled biopsy guidance systems. ASCs are gaining market importance as suitable procedures move to cost-efficient outpatient environments.

Regional Market Outlook



North America dominated the market in 2025, supported by established cancer-screening infrastructure, broad reimbursement coverage, advanced diagnostic technologies, and high outpatient procedure volumes. Equipment replacement, disposable replenishment, AI-assisted imaging, robotic bronchoscopy, and advanced biopsy needles sustain regional demand.

Europe remains a significant market due to organized cancer-screening programmes, established oncology pathways, and extensive imaging and endoscopy infrastructure. Germany leads the region with strong hospital capacity and diagnostic capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth as healthcare infrastructure, oncology investment, cancer-screening initiatives, and access to image-guided and vacuum-assisted biopsy technologies expand. China, India, and Southeast Asia are central to this growth. Latin America and Middle East & Africa offer additional opportunities as diagnostic access and healthcare investment improve across Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and other emerging markets.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates the market from 2022 - 2035 by product type, application, end use, region, and country. Product coverage includes manual and robotic biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, VAB, CNB, FNAB, disposable and reusable biopsy needles, biopsy forceps, and other product types. Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also examines market dynamics, competitive positioning, company profiles, technology trends, and recent developments. Companies covered include Boston Scientific, Hologic, Olympus Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Cook Group, Cardinal Health, Danaher, Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM, Argon Medical Devices, Devicor Medical Products, INRAD, and Merit Medical Systems.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900