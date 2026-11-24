MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered analytics, small-satellite constellations and cloud-native platforms drive demand, with drone/UAS imagery and disaster management emerging as high-growth opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Geospatial Intelligence Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global geospatial intelligence market at US$19.5B in 2025 and projects it will reach US$34.0B by 2030, representing an 11.8% CAGR from 2026-2030. Market expansion is being supported by rising defense modernization, broader commercial Earth-observation capabilities, increased government investment and accelerating demand for AI-powered geospatial analytics.

North America remains the largest regional market, accounting for approximately 38% of global demand in 2025. Its leadership is supported by substantial defense and intelligence procurement, a mature commercial Earth-observation sector and extensive government geospatial infrastructure. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, advancing at approximately 14.0% CAGR. Regional growth is led by China's expanding satellite and modern-analytics infrastructure, alongside India's rapidly developing geospatial ecosystem.

The global geospatial intelligence market increased from an estimated US$12.0B in 2021 to US$19.5B in 2025, recording a historical CAGR of approximately 12.9%. This performance reflects the growing use of satellite, aerial and drone-derived geospatial data by governments and commercial organizations for operational planning, monitoring and strategic decision-making.

Satellite imagery is the leading intelligence and data source, representing 42% of the market. Drone/UAS imagery is expected to be the fastest-growing category, with an estimated CAGR of 14.5%. Within the technology segment, GIS and spatial-analytics software holds the largest share at 30%, while AI and computer-vision analytics is projected to grow fastest at approximately 16.5% CAGR.

Defense and ISR is the largest application, accounting for 34% of demand. Disaster management is forecast to be the fastest-growing application at approximately 14.2% CAGR as agencies seek more timely information for risk assessment, emergency response and recovery planning. Government and defense agencies represent the leading end-user segment with a 52% share, while commercial enterprises are expected to post the strongest growth at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

Key geospatial intelligence market growth drivers include expanding commercial small-satellite constellations, greater access to satellite imagery, increasing investment in GEOINT and the adoption of real-time and near-real-time intelligence across defense, infrastructure, agriculture and disaster-management operations. Industry development is also being shaped by the commercialization of Earth observation, the proliferation of small satellites and SAR constellations, AI-driven automated analysis, 3D geospatial modeling, digital twins, cloud-native geospatial platforms and data marketplaces.

Despite the positive outlook, market participants face significant operational and regulatory challenges. These include high satellite and data-acquisition costs, complex data-processing requirements, cybersecurity risks, data-sovereignty concerns, export-control restrictions and a shortage of skilled geospatial-analytics professionals. Addressing these constraints will be critical as organizations scale geospatial intelligence systems and integrate larger volumes of data into mission-critical workflows.

The competitive landscape includes specialist satellite-imagery and SAR operators such as Maxar Technologies, Planet Labs, BlackSky Technology, ICEYE and Capella Space. Airbus Defence and Space represents the diversified aerospace and defense segment, while Esri and Hexagon are prominent geospatial-software providers. Competition centers on imaging resolution, revisit frequency, analytics capability and established government and defense relationships.

Entering 2026, the global geospatial intelligence market remains positioned for sustained structural growth. Continued defense investment, commercial Earth-observation expansion, cloud adoption and advances in AI-driven analytics are expected to support demand through 2030, creating opportunities across data collection, software, analytics and intelligence services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Geospatial Intelligence Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Geospatial Intelligence Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Geospatial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Intelligence / Data Source

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Platform

3.5 By Application

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Platform and Application Insights

5.1 Geospatial Intelligence Technology Landscape

5.2 Satellite and Earth-Observation Intelligence

5.3 Aerial and Drone-Based Geospatial Intelligence

5.4 SAR, LiDAR and Advanced Remote Sensing

5.5 3D Geospatial Intelligence and Digital Twins

5.6 Geospatial Intelligence in Defense and Security

5.7 AI, Automation and Geospatial Analytics

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Maxar Technologies

7.2 Planet Labs

7.3 BlackSky Technology

7.4 Airbus Defence and Space

7.5 ICEYE

7.6 Capella Space

7.7 Esri

7.8 Hexagon

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [12]

Companies Featured



Maxar Technologies

Planet Labs

BlackSky Technology

Airbus Defence and Space

ICEYE

Capella Space

Esri Hexagon

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