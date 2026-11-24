MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liam's rescue underscores the importance of CPR training and access to AEDs in schools

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One moment, 18-year-old Liam was playing indoor soccer in school. The next, he had collapsed, suffering a cardiac arrest and his school community was working together to save his life.

With November being CPR Month, the Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is sharing Liam's story, celebrating CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training in British Columbia (BC) secondary schools.

Liam's rescue last year brought together office staff who called 911, students who retrieved the school's AED, and teachers and school staff who performed CPR and delivered AED shocks. Their fast, coordinated response helped save his life.

“This is what a 'ready to respond' school community looks like,” says Sandra Clarke, Executive Director and Founder of the ACT Foundation.“With support from BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), part of the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), and the involvement of paramedics and staff, ACT has worked with schools across BC for decades to train students in CPR and how to use an AED. Through this program over 817,000 youth have been CPR trained by their teachers to save lives at home and in the community. This initiative along with community support has also seen the donation of AEDs to many secondary schools in preparation for in school cardiac arrest emergencies.”

CPR and AED learning are now required components Grade 10 Physical and Health Education curriculum beginning in 2025. In addition, boards of education are now required to ensure AEDs are readily accessible and maintained in public secondary schools, with elementary and middle schools to follow. Together, these requirements connect lifesaving education with access to emergency equipment.

Through the ACT High School CPR and AED Program, teachers are trained to teach students how to recognize a life-threatening emergency, call 911, perform CPR if needed and use an AED. Students carry those skills into their homes and communities.

“Liam's rescue highlights how important the first few minutes of a cardiac emergency can be,” says Dr. Anders Ganstal, BCEHS Regional Medical Director for the Interior.“A school community that is trained and knows how to recognize and respond to a cardiac emergency means that bystanders can provide lifesaving help before paramedics arrive. Bringing these skills into BC classrooms helps prepare people to act at school, at home and in their communities.”

This CPR Month, ACT is encouraging school communities across BC to be ready to respond by ensuring staff are trained in emergency response, know where their school's AED is located, and review and practice emergency response roles. Liam's rescue shows how important that preparation is.

“How do you thank someone enough who saves your child's life?” says Liam's mom Tracy.“I just keep thanking them. They're part of our family now.”

To learn more about the ACT High School CPR and AED Program and how to support lifesaving education in BC schools, visit .

About the ACT Foundation

The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is an award-winning national charitable organization establishing free CPR and AED training programs in Canadian high schools. ACT raises funds to provide schools with training mannequins and resources, arranges teacher training, and guides schools in program setup and long-term sustainability. Teachers teach lifesaving skills as a regular part of the curriculum, with the goal of reaching all students before graduation. ACT's BC provincial partner BC Emergency Health Services with support from Provincial Health Services Authority have established the ACT Program in more than 200 public standard secondary schools. ACT's national health partners are Amgen Canada and AstraZeneca Canada. For more information, visit.

For media interviews and information:

Jennifer Russell

Director of Operations

ACT Foundation

...

Tel: (613) 729-3455 ext. 102

Toll: (800) 465-9111



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at