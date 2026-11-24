MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) concerning whether certain officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company in connection with allegedly misleading statements regarding the strength of Build-A-Bear's relationship with Walmart, the prospects for its wholesale business, and the reliability of its fiscal 2026 financial guidance.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Build-A-Bear common stock before May 28, 2026, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , c ontact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.

What Is the Build-A-Bear Investigation About? The Investigation Concerns Allegations That Build-A-Bear Misled Investors About Its Walmart Partnership, Wholesale Growth Strategy, and 2026 Financial Outlook

What is Happening? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), through certain of its executives, allegedly overstated the strength of the Company's relationship with Walmart and the prospects for its wholesale business while issuing financial guidance that failed to adequately reflect the challenges facing the Company. Specifically, it is alleged that although management highlighted the Company's expansion of its wholesale operations, including the placement of its Mini Beans products in approximately 1,500 Walmart locations, that these statements were materially false or misleading because: 1) Build-A-Bear allegedly overstated the strength and prospects of its relationship with Walmart; 2) The Company's fiscal 2026 financial guidance allegedly remained overly optimistic even after management had lowered its revenue expectations; 3) Management allegedly overstated the Company's business prospects in light of the anticipated nonrenewal of its Walmart wholesale arrangement; and 4) As a result, statements concerning Build-A-Bear's business, operations, and financial prospects allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 27, 2026, Build-A-Bear reported disappointing second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and also reduced its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue outlook from $530 million–$550 million to $500 million–$525 million. During the accompanying earnings call, management disclosed that Build-A-Bear no longer expected to repeat its multimillion-dollar Walmart wholesale order from the prior year and that other wholesale opportunities were progressing more slowly than anticipated. The Company also disclosed that it had terminated Chief Growth Officer David Henderson, without cause, effective August 26, 2026. Following these disclosures, Build-A-Bear shares declined $10.66 per share, or approximately 27.26%, closing at $28.44 on August 27, 2026.

What Can Long-Term Build-A-Bear Shareholders Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) common stock before May 28, 2026, and continue to hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. $BBW #BBW #Buildabear

Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders and investors of Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO), including possible shareholder derivative claims against certain officers and directors and potential securities claims arising from allegedly misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's geothermal technology, operating performance, project development costs, and transmission capacity.

If you acquired Fervo Energy (NASDAQ: FRVO) common stock in connection with the Company's May 13, 2026 initial public offering, you may have rights relevant to this investigation. You can seek corporate reforms, a return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever lease visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What Is the Fervo Energy Investigation About? A federal securities class action has been filed against Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO), and certain officers and directors, as well as the underwriters of its May 13, 2026 initial public offering. The complaint alleges that Fervo, via certain of its officers and directors, failed to adequately disclose several significant problems affecting its geothermal development projects, including: (1) Premature thermal decline: Fervo's Project Red pilot facility allegedly experienced inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, contrary to representations concerning stable operating performance; (2) Excessive water loss: The Company's EGS operations allegedly experienced substantial water losses, raising questions about the ability to achieve the water-recapture rates necessary for commercial-scale operations; (3) Drilling costs: Fervo allegedly overstated improvements in drilling economics and presented misleading information concerning its ability to reduce costs as operations expanded; (4) Transmission constraints: The Company allegedly lacked sufficient transmission capacity to deliver electricity to California customers as planned, including concerns regarding approximately 290 megawatts of transmission rights associated with the Cape Station Phase II project; and (5) Misleading commercial projections: The complaint alleges that these undisclosed operational and infrastructure issues undermined the Company's representations concerning its business, operating capabilities, and growth prospects.

On October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research published a report that raised concerns about inconsistent production temperatures, excessive water losses, rising project costs, seismic activity, and the adequacy of transmission infrastructure. The report also questioned whether certain technical data presented to investors accurately reflected the Company's operating results. Among other allegations, the report asserted that data from Fervo's Nevada pilot project indicated substantial temperature fluctuations and water losses that had not been adequately disclosed to investors. The report further questioned whether Fervo could achieve the operating efficiencies necessary to develop its geothermal technology at commercial scale.

What Can Fervo Energy Shareholders Do Now? If you are a current Fervo Energy (NASDAQ: FRVO) shareholder who acquired shares in or around the Company's May 13, 2026 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, a return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. To learn more about this investigation, visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. #Fervo #FRVO $FRVO

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares prior to May 11, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is This Investigation About? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares prior to May 11, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #LINC $LINC #LincolnEducational

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) concerning whether certain officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company in connection with allegedly misleading statements regarding the strength of its sales organization, its ability to attract new customers, and the reliability of its 2026 financial projections.

MNTN Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) :

If you acquired MNTN Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) common stock before August 5, 2026, and continue to hold shares today, you may have rights relevant to this shareholder derivative investigation. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , c ontact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.

What Is the MNTN Investigation About? According to a recently filed the securities fraud class action complaint, MNTN Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) executives allegedly made materially false or misleading statements about the Company's business prospects and financial outlook while failing to disclose significant disruptions within its sales organization.

What Are the Allegations Concerning MNTN's Sales Force and Financial Guidance? Specifically, on an August 4, 2026, earnings call, management emphasized the Company's efforts to expand its sales organization, strengthen its marketing capabilities, and accelerate customer acquisition. The securities complaint alleges, however, that these representations were materially misleading because: 1) MNTN had made significant changes to its sales team's compensation structure that allegedly caused experienced salespeople to leave the Company; 2) The departures materially impaired MNTN's ability to attract new customers and generate additional business; 3) These operational disruptions undermined the Company's ability to achieve its previously announced financial guidance; and 4) Management allegedly overstated the Company's business prospects while failing to adequately disclose the impact of the changes on its sales organization.

On November 4, 2026, after the market closed, MNTN announced disappointing third-quarter financial results and substantially reduced its full-year 2026 financial outlook. MNTN disclosed that its Board of Directors had appointed Tony Weisman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2, 2026, succeeding Mark Douglas. The Company also disclosed the departure of Chief Operating Officer Christopher Innes. During the third-quarter earnings call, MNTN's lead independent director stated that the Board had determined that the Company required greater operational rigor. Moreover, during the accompanying earnings call, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Tony Weisman acknowledged significant operational problems involving the Company's sales organization. Weisman disclosed that changes to the sales compensation structure had been implemented too quickly and had resulted in the loss of approximately 40% of MNTN's experienced quota-carrying salespeople, materially reducing the Company's ability to generate new business. MNTN stock declined more than 54% following these disclosures.

These developments raise questions warranting investigation concerning management's implementation and oversight of the sales compensation changes, their impact on MNTN's operations, and the accuracy of the Company's public financial guidance.

What Can Long-Term MNTN Shareholders Do Now? If you are a current MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) shareholder who acquired shares before August 5, 2026, and continue to hold those shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. To learn more about this investigation, visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. $MNTN #MNTN

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Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

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