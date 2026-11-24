MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hydraulic Cylinder Market, Key Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global hydraulic cylinder market was valued at US$ 16.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 25.32 billion by 2035. Market growth is being supported by sustained demand for high-force linear actuation across mobile equipment, industrial machinery, construction, mining, agriculture, material handling, and energy infrastructure.

Infrastructure development, mining activity, agricultural mechanization, warehouse automation, and manufacturing investment continue to increase hydraulic cylinder demand. Excavators, loaders, cranes, tractors, harvesters, forklifts, presses, lifting platforms, and production equipment represent major application areas. A growing installed base of hydraulic machinery also generates recurring aftermarket opportunities, including replacement cylinders, refurbishment, seal replacement, and maintenance services.

OEMs are increasingly prioritizing force density, durability, sealing performance, equipment uptime, controllability, and lifecycle operating costs. Welded hydraulic cylinders remain widely used in heavy-duty mobile equipment because of their compact construction, high-pressure performance, and durability. Tie-rod cylinders retain an important position in industrial applications where modularity, maintenance accessibility, and cost efficiency are key purchasing considerations. Demand is also rising for large-bore, corrosion-resistant, high-pressure, and customized cylinders designed for severe operating conditions.

Technology development is creating additional opportunities for smart hydraulic cylinders equipped with sensors, position feedback, integrated valves, electronically controlled hydraulics, and condition-monitoring capabilities. These systems can improve movement precision, load control, operating-cycle efficiency, and predictive maintenance. Adoption is strongest in premium machinery, automated industrial systems, advanced construction equipment, mining machinery, and precision material handling applications where reliability and uptime are critical.

Market Segment Highlights



By product: The welded segment led the hydraulic cylinder market in 2025, supported by extensive use in construction, mining, marine, and industrial equipment. Tie-rod cylinders held the second-largest share, while telescopic cylinders gained demand in dump trucks, trailers, agricultural machinery, and material-handling equipment requiring long extension strokes within restricted installation space.

By bore size: Cylinders with bore sizes up to 150 mm dominated in 2025 due to their balance of load capacity, compact dimensions, and cost efficiency. Above 150 mm cylinders are gaining traction in mining, offshore operations, steel processing, and large material-handling systems.

By function: Double-acting cylinders accounted for the leading share, driven by applications requiring controlled and repeatable movement during extension and retraction. Single-acting cylinders remain important for tipping, lifting, compaction, clamping, and punching operations.

By application: Mobile equipment represented the largest application segment in 2025, led by construction, agriculture, mining, and energy and power machinery. Industrial and energy applications also support demand across manufacturing systems, wind turbines, hydroelectric facilities, and conventional power plants. By end use: Construction and mining held the largest market share in 2025. Agriculture and forestry are expected to record the fastest growth through 2035, supported by increasing mechanization. Industrial machinery demand is being reinforced by automation and investment in presses, machine tools, metal-forming equipment, and injection-molding systems.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominated the global hydraulic cylinder market in 2025, supported by its extensive manufacturing base, infrastructure investment, and expanding construction, mining, and agricultural equipment industries. China remains a major contributor through its large machinery manufacturing ecosystem, while India benefits from infrastructure expansion and increasing mechanization. Japan and South Korea contribute through advanced industrial and automotive manufacturing.

North America benefits from steady demand across construction, agriculture, oil and gas, material handling, and industrial manufacturing. The region's substantial installed base of heavy equipment supports replacement and aftermarket revenue. Europe is supported by advanced engineering, industrial automation, infrastructure investment, and strong manufacturing activity, particularly in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Recent Developments



In August 2026, Montanhydraulik Group acquired the operating business of KMF Kemptener Maschinenfabrik GmbH. The transaction added compact hydraulic cylinders for mobile agricultural and construction machinery to Montanhydraulik's portfolio.

In April 2026, Wipro Hydraulics signed a definitive agreement to acquire Italy-based Indeco Ind Spa, expanding its offering into hydraulic attachments for construction, demolition, and recycling applications. In June 2025, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. inaugurated a USD 325 million manufacturing facility in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The first phase focuses on hydraulic cylinders for excavators, aerial platforms, and mobile cranes.

Competitive Landscape

The hydraulic cylinder market includes established hydraulic equipment manufacturers, specialized cylinder producers, and regional suppliers. Competition centers on product reliability, application engineering, manufacturing scale, customization, OEM relationships, distribution, and aftermarket support. Leading participants include Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., KYB Corporation, Danfoss Power Solutions, Eaton Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr, HYDAC, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Weber-Hydraulik, Montanhydraulik, Pacoma, Enerpac, SMC Corporation, Norrhydro Oy, Texas Hydraulics, Inc., and Yates Industries, Inc.

Manufacturers continue to invest in product development, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and production capacity. However, steel price volatility, precision machining costs, supply-chain conditions, leakage risks, and competition from electromechanical actuators may affect market performance. Companies combining cost-efficient manufacturing, application-specific engineering, smart hydraulic integration, dependable products, and lifecycle services are expected to be well positioned through 2035.

Report Coverage

The report provides market forecasts and share analysis from 2022 to 2035 across product, bore size, function, application, end use, region, and country. Product coverage includes welded, tie rod, telescopic, and mill type cylinders. Geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with detailed assessment of major national markets. The report also examines market dynamics, recent developments, competitive positioning, and key company profiles.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900