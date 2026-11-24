MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market, Key Company Profiles, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global syndromic multiplex diagnostics market was valued at US$ 3.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 4.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% during 2026-2034. Market growth is being supported by advances in infectious disease diagnostics, increasing demand for rapid pathogen identification, and broader adoption of automated molecular testing platforms across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, emergency departments, and decentralized healthcare facilities.

Rising cases of respiratory infections, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted infections, bloodstream infections, and central nervous system infections are generating sustained demand for syndromic multiplex diagnostic panels. The co-circulation of respiratory viruses and growing concerns about antimicrobial resistance are also encouraging healthcare providers to adopt panels with broader pathogen coverage. These systems support rapid rule-in and rule-out testing, targeted antimicrobial selection, reduced unnecessary antibiotic use, and stronger infection control practices.

Value-based healthcare initiatives are further increasing demand for diagnostic technologies that can reduce repeat testing, shorten hospital stays, improve clinical workflows, and support timely treatment decisions. Favorable reimbursement conditions in North America and Europe, together with investments in laboratory modernization and infectious disease surveillance across Asia-Pacific, are strengthening the market outlook.

Technology and Product Innovation

Advancements in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time PCR, next-generation sequencing, cartridge-based systems, and sample-to-answer automation are improving assay performance, analytical sensitivity, throughput, and diagnostic reliability. In September 2024, Roche introduced the cobas Respiratory Flex test using its TAGS technology. The assay identifies up to 15 respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and SARS-CoV-2, from one patient sample.

Research and development investments are also expanding testing menus to include emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance markers, and evolving infectious disease variants. In July 2026, QIAGEN N.V. launched the QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel in Europe to detect gram-negative bacterial pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers from positive blood cultures. In September 2024, Seegene partnered with Springer Nature on research grant initiatives supporting the development of syndromic PCR assays.

Market Segment Highlights



By syndrome: Respiratory panels led the market in 2025, supported by the high global burden of influenza, RSV, SARS-CoV-2, and other respiratory infections. Gastrointestinal panels are expected to record significant growth as healthcare providers adopt assays capable of detecting bacterial, viral, and parasitic pathogens. Central Nervous System panels will benefit from demand for timely meningitis and encephalitis diagnosis.

By technology platform: Multiplex PCR dominated in 2025 due to strong clinical validation, high analytical sensitivity, rapid turnaround times, and scalable workflows. Isothermal amplification is gaining adoption in point-of-care settings, while NGS-based panels are expected to grow as interest increases in rare, unexpected, and co-infecting pathogens.

By panel size: Panels covering 11-20 targets generated the largest market share in 2025 by balancing diagnostic coverage, operating efficiency, turnaround time, and cost. Panels exceeding 20 targets are forecast to grow fastest as demand increases for comprehensive pathogen and antimicrobial resistance testing.

By end-user: Diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share in 2025 because of their established infrastructure, trained personnel, and high sample-processing capacity. Point-of-care testing facilities are expected to register the fastest growth, supported by compact, automated, and CLIA-waived platforms. By product: Reagents & Consumables led revenue in 2025 because assay kits, cartridges, reagents, and single-use components are required for each test. Instruments are expected to experience significant growth as laboratories invest in higher-throughput platforms with integrated sample-to-answer capabilities.

Regional Market Outlook

North America dominated the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high testing volumes, established laboratory networks, and strong adoption of commercially available multiplex panels. Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market, with Germany, the United Kingdom, and France benefiting from investments in infectious disease surveillance and antimicrobial stewardship.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2034. Expanding hospital networks, rising infectious disease testing requirements, and investment in advanced diagnostics are creating opportunities in China and India. Japan and South Korea also benefit from technological innovation and established diagnostic industries, including South Korea-based Seegene's portfolio of multiplex PCR assays.

Recent Industry Developments



September 2026: Cepheid received FDA clearance for the Xpert Respiratory Panel, which detects 13 viral and bacterial respiratory pathogens from a single nasopharyngeal swab and operates on existing GeneXpert systems.

July 2026: QIAGEN N.V. expanded its European bloodstream infection testing portfolio with the QIAstat-Dx BCID GN Plus AMR Panel.

February 2025: bioMerieux received U.S. FDA clearance for the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel Mid, which detects 11 bacterial, viral, and parasitic pathogens and delivers results in approximately one hour. June 2024: QIAGEN expanded U.S. availability of the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 following FDA clearance. The panel detects 16 gastrointestinal pathogen targets and provides results in approximately one hour.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates the market by syndrome, technology platform, panel size, end-user, product, region, and country. Syndrome coverage includes respiratory, gastrointestinal, Central Nervous System, bloodstream & sepsis, cUTI & STDs, and other applications. Technology platforms include multiplex PCR, isothermal amplification, microarray-based, NGS-based, and other technologies.

Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also reviews market dynamics, emerging trends, recent developments, competitive positioning, and company strategies. Companies analyzed include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, DiaSorin, Hologic, Illumina, QIAGEN, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Seegene, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and other established and emerging diagnostic technology providers.

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