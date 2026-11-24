MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Vehicle Market: Global Forecast 2035" has been added tooffering.

The electric vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 794.59 billion in 2026 to USD 1.31 trillion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. Market expansion is being supported by improving vehicle affordability, fuel price volatility, wider model availability, lower operating costs, and increasingly stringent emissions requirements.

Global electric car sales exceeded 20 million units in 2025, according to the IEA. Europe recorded growth of more than 30%, with electric vehicles representing 28% of regional car sales. Smaller and more affordable models are strengthening consumer adoption, while the average battery electric vehicle price in Europe declined for the first time in 2025. Germany reported a 50% increase in electric car sales during the same period.

Annual fuel cost savings associated with electric vehicle ownership in the EU increased by 35% based on April 2026 oil prices. Global electric model availability also expanded by more than 25% in 2025 to nearly 1,000 models, with approximately 150 additional models expected in 2026. These trends indicate that affordability, vehicle choice, operating cost savings, and regulatory requirements are becoming more influential than direct purchase subsidies.

Front-wheel drive systems support mass-market electric vehicle growth

The front-wheel drive segment is expected to record the strongest growth during the forecast period due to its cost efficiency, lower drivetrain weight, energy performance, and suitability for urban mobility. Front-wheel drive platforms enable manufacturers to offer competitively priced electric vehicles with efficient packaging and practical range.

Models including the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona Electric, Toyota bZ4X, GW Black Cat, GW White Cat, and GW Good Cat have supported front-wheel drive adoption. In January 2026, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella in India with a single-motor front-wheel drive configuration. The vehicle offers 49 kWh and 61 kWh LFP battery options with ARAI-certified ranges of 440 km and 543 km, respectively. Mahindra also introduced the XUV 3XO EV with a 39.4 kWh battery and 110 kW electric powertrain for the urban compact SUV segment.

Front-wheel drive is expected to remain important across high-volume and cost-sensitive vehicle categories, while rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations remain more concentrated in premium, performance-oriented, and larger electric vehicles.

400 V electric vehicle architecture retains its scale advantage

The 400 V architecture is expected to retain the largest electric vehicle market share during the forecast period. Its established component supply chain, lower system cost, and adequate charging performance provide a favorable cost-to-performance balance for mass-market vehicles.

Tesla, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Renault, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, and Leapmotor continue to operate 400 V platforms or offer 400 V variants. Hyundai and Kia use 400 V variants of E-GMP for models including the EV3, EV4, and EV5. Renault's AmpR Small and AmpR Medium platforms remain 400 V, while Stellantis' STLA Large supports both 400 V and 800 V configurations.

Automakers are increasingly pursuing mixed-voltage strategies, with 800 V systems focused on premium, performance, and fast-charging applications. However, the cost and supply advantages of 400 V architecture are expected to preserve its leadership across high-volume electric vehicle programs.

Europe positioned for sustained electric vehicle market growth

Europe is expected to achieve significant electric vehicle market growth, supported by emissions regulations, automaker investment, charging infrastructure expansion, and rising consumer adoption. The region's established automotive manufacturing base is also encouraging localized battery, component, power electronics, thermal management, software, and charging technology investment.

Volkswagen Group increased global battery electric vehicle deliveries by 32% to 983,120 units in 2025. Its European deliveries rose by 65.9% to 742,800 units, while regional order intake increased by approximately 55%. BMW Group delivered 642,071 electrified vehicles during 2025, representing growth of 8.2%. Battery electric vehicles accounted for approximately one in four BMW Group vehicles sold in Europe, supported by digital access to around 3.4 million charging points.

Mercedes-Benz recorded a 40% xEV share in Europe during 2025 and increased global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales by 9%. The company also expanded its electric portfolio through models including the CLA and GLC. Across Europe, electric car sales increased by close to 30% year-over-year during the first half of 2026, following sales of 4.2 million units in 2025. Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands were among the leading growth markets.

Competitive landscape and research coverage

Major electric vehicle market participants include BYD Company Ltd., Tesla, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Volkswagen Group, and General Motors. These companies are expanding electric vehicle portfolios, investing in vehicle platforms, and strengthening battery, charging, and software capabilities.

The report analyzes the market by vehicle type, propulsion, electric architecture, vehicle top speed, drive type, body type, configuration, topology, connectivity, component, end use, and region. Covered propulsion categories include battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and mild hybrid electric vehicle. The analysis also evaluates 400V and 800V architectures, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and major component categories.

Primary research included interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, managers, and other executives from key market organizations. Respondents represented Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key market insights included in the report



Market drivers including policy support, lower operating and maintenance costs, battery innovation, declining battery prices, and emissions reduction requirements

Market restraints including high purchase prices, capital-intensive charging infrastructure, battery lifecycle management, geopolitical instability, and supply chain disruption

Growth opportunities in fleet electrification, wireless and on-the-move charging, Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS), bidirectional charging, and smart parking integration

Industry challenges involving charging duration, fragmented charging standards, and infrastructure availability Product development, research & development, new vehicle launches, regional market opportunities, investment activity, and competitive strategies

The report enables market leaders, new entrants, investors, suppliers, and other stakeholders to assess electric vehicle market revenue opportunities, pricing trends, competitive positioning, technology development, and go-to-market strategies through 2035.

For more information about this report visit

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