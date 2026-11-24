In response to this surprise, the market sent the price of Intel shares down $26.31 (-28%), wiping out over $139 billion of the company's market value in a single day.



Class Period: July 23, 2026 – Oct. 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 12, 2027

Visit: Contact the Firm Now: ...

844-916-0895

Intel Corporation ($INTC) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Intel's disclosures about the adverse impact of the PC end market slowdown and the company's ability to shift production to data center CPUs.

During the Class Period Intel touted CCPG growth and assured investors that its“core PC client segment [...]” factory output“continues to increase sequentially every month.” The company also assured investors of its CCPG pricing power and of the need for its customers to build inventory heading into year end and its ability to pivot production to CPUs and data centers.

More specifically, the complaint alleges that during the Class Period the defendants did not disclose that:



the slowdown in PC end market sales was having a materially greater negative impact on the CCPG Q3 results;

Intel's original equipment manufacturer and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they were unable to sell because of the rise in PC component prices, impairing the company's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by imposing higher prices;

any positive impacts from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by negative effects from the PC market slowdown and inventory glut; and Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints that prevented it from meaningfully ramping production to meet data center CPU demand.

On October 29, 2026, investors learned the truth. That day, Intel released its Q3 2026 results which included a 9% sequential decline in CCPG revenues. Management blamed a PC“inventory correction” and said,“[w]e're going to feel a lot of it in the fourth quarter.”

In addition, during the related earnings call management cautioned (with respect to its ability to ramp up its data center business) that“we're not only constrained on the wafer side, we're also constrained on the substrate side.”

The market's reaction was brutal, sending the price of Intel shares crashing lower the next day.

“We're focused on Intel's apparent lack of transparency about the headwinds it faced,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

What Intel Investors Can Do

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock during the Class Period (July 23, 2026 – Oct. 29, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 12, 2027 deadline.