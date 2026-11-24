MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New MIT Sloan School of Management research finds investors may be willing to accept short-term financial costs in exchange for stronger environmental and social outcomes, while shareholder proposals continue to serve as an important check on corporate management.

Cambridge, MA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors often face a difficult tradeoff: Should companies focus exclusively on maximizing shareholder value, or should they also pursue environmental and social goals that may come with financial costs?

A new working paper,“The Value of Corporate Ballot Access” from MIT Sloan School of Management faculty, including principal research scientist Florian Berg, and Society of Sloan Fellows Professor of Management Roberto Rigobon, with co-authors from the MIT Center for Real Estate – Bram van der Kroft, Juan Palacios, and Siqi Zheng – suggests many shareholders may be willing to accept short-term costs in pursuit of broader environmental and social outcomes. Based on an analysis of 3,672 shareholder proposal disputes reviewed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over nearly two decades, the research also highlights the important role shareholder proposals play in holding corporate leaders accountable to investors.

The study found that when certain environmental and social proposals gain access to a company's proxy ballot, markets react negatively in the short term. At the same time, the research suggests that investors may knowingly support these proposals because they value the environmental and social outcomes they can produce.

"Our findings suggest investors are not always focused exclusively on maximizing short-term shareholder value," said Berg. "In some cases, investors appear willing to accept financial costs when they believe proposals can improve a company's environmental or social performance."

The research also finds that shareholder proposals continue to serve as an important governance mechanism by giving investors a way to challenge management decisions and raise concerns about issues such as executive compensation, shareholder rights, and corporate accountability.

What are shareholder proposals and why do they matter?

Shareholder proposals allow investors to place recommendations or resolutions on a company's proxy ballot for a vote by fellow shareholders. These proposals can address topics ranging from climate targets and labor practices to executive pay, board independence, and shareholder voting rights.

Before a proposal reaches a ballot, companies can ask the SEC for permission to exclude it through a process known as a "no-action" request. To understand the impact of these proposals, the researchers hand-collected and analyzed every SEC no-action request filed between 2007 and 2024, creating a unique dataset covering 3,672 contested proposals across 789 publicly traded U.S. companies.

The study used a novel research design that took advantage of how the SEC assigns cases to staff members. Because SEC officials are assigned proposal reviews through a rotational process and differ in how likely they are to allow proposals onto company ballots, the researchers were able to compare similar proposals that received different outcomes because they were reviewed by different SEC officials. Similar methods have been used by economists studying everything from foster care placement decisions to criminal justice outcomes.

Investors may accept short-term costs to pursue environmental and social goals

Using this approach, the researchers found that when contested shareholder proposals gained access to corporate ballots, companies experienced an average short-term decline of approximately 1.2% in stock value. The effect was driven almost entirely by environmental and social proposals, which were associated with an average 2.6% decline in short-term abnormal returns. Governance-related proposals showed no statistically significant effect on company value.

Importantly, the findings do not suggest that environmental and social proposals are necessarily harmful in the long run. Rather, they show how investors initially price the expected costs associated with actions such as adopting emissions-reduction targets, expanding social initiatives, or internalizing environmental impacts. Because the study examined market reactions when proposals first gained ballot access, it captures investors' immediate assessment of those expected costs rather than long-term outcomes.

The researchers argue that the results provide evidence that some investors may knowingly support such proposals despite those costs.

"When investors continue supporting proposals that markets expect will impose costs, it suggests they may be pursuing goals beyond immediate financial returns," Rigobon said. "Investors increasingly care about issues such as climate risk, labor practices, and social impact, and may be willing to bear some costs to advance those objectives."

Shareholder proposals help hold management accountable

While environmental and social proposals drove most of the short-term market reaction, the researchers caution against interpreting the findings as an argument for eliminating shareholder rights.

In the same dataset of 3,672 contested proposals, the researchers found little evidence that governance-related shareholder proposals harm firm value. Many governance proposals focus on issues such as executive compensation, shareholder voting rights, board independence, and executive severance packages.

According to the researchers, the shareholder proposal process serves as an important disciplinary mechanism by giving investors a way to challenge management decisions and raise concerns before corporate practices become more problematic.

Without the possibility of shareholder scrutiny, executives could face fewer constraints on actions that investors may oppose, such as excessive executive compensation, weak oversight structures, or unusually generous severance arrangements. The ability of shareholders to bring issues to a vote helps create accountability even when proposals themselves are not ultimately adopted. This disciplinary effect is an important part of the broader governance system that supports public companies.

SEC decisions can depend heavily on the individual reviewer

The same analysis that allowed the researchers to identify the effects of shareholder proposals also uncovered striking differences in how SEC officials handle requests to exclude proposals from ballots. Some reviewers allowed fewer than one in four contested proposals to reach a vote, while others allowed more than four in five.

That variation exists despite all officials applying the same underlying SEC rules, suggesting significant discretion in how shareholder proposal regulations are interpreted and enforced. The findings indicate that a proposal's fate can depend in large part on which SEC official is assigned to review it.

The findings arrive as federal policymakers consider changes to the shareholder proposal process. According to the researchers, the results demonstrate the importance of clear and predictable rules that do not depend heavily on which regulator happens to review a case.

Research highlights need for a more durable policy framework

As policymakers debate the future of shareholder proposal regulations, Berg said the findings should not be viewed as a justification for broad deregulation. Instead, they offer a deeper understanding of the tradeoffs involved in balancing shareholder rights, corporate performance, and broader social goals.

The study suggests that environmental and social proposals can impose short-term costs that investors may knowingly accept because of the broader outcomes they seek to achieve. At the same time, the research underscores the importance of maintaining shareholder proposals as a mechanism that helps discipline management and strengthen accountability.

"Our study shows that shareholder proposals can serve multiple purposes," said van der Kroft. "Some help discipline management, while others allow investors to express preferences about environmental and social outcomes. Understanding both functions is essential as policymakers consider the future of shareholder rights and corporate governance."

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MIT Sloan research sheds new light on why shareholders push companies toward environmental and social change

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