Carrier-Grade Voip Platforms And Session Border Controller Infrastructure Market Report, 2026-2032 Agentic AI, 5G, And All-IP Migration Propels Market To $413.36 Billion By 2032
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carrier-Grade VoIP Platforms and Session Border Controller Infrastructure" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telecommunications industry is entering its most significant structural realignment since the transition from analog to digital signaling. Legacy circuit-switched architectures are approaching their final regulatory sunset as communications service providers accelerate investment in cloud-native, carrier-grade VoIP platforms, Session Border Controller infrastructure, and autonomous IP networks.
The report examines a global market valued at USD 178.89 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 413.36 billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects growing demand for scalable voice services, secure IP interconnection, intelligent network orchestration, and flexible communications infrastructure capable of supporting rapidly evolving enterprise and carrier requirements.
Market development is being influenced by the migration from TDM to all-IP communications, including the FCC's planned 2028 sunset of TDM interconnection. As operators modernize their networks, carrier-grade VoIP platforms and Session Border Controllers are becoming increasingly important for managing signaling, securing voice traffic, supporting interoperability, and maintaining service quality across complex multi-vendor environments.
The report also assesses the growing role of Agentic AI in telecommunications network operations. Autonomous orchestration is expected to transform how service providers optimize network resources, identify operational issues, manage communications traffic, and respond to changing service conditions. These capabilities could help carriers improve efficiency while reducing the operational complexity associated with large-scale IP communications infrastructure.
Additional market drivers include the continued deployment of 5G, the adoption of network slicing, increased demand for programmable communications, and the emergence of "Mobility 3.0." Together, these developments are reshaping voice and communications services by enabling more dynamic service delivery, improved network flexibility, and deeper integration between fixed, mobile, cloud, and enterprise environments.
The research provides detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering established telecommunications technology providers and agile market challengers. Companies examined include Nokia, Alianza, NetSapiens, Telnyx, 46 Labs, Sangoma, and Ooma. The vendor analysis evaluates how these organizations are positioning their platforms, technologies, and service portfolios to capture opportunities created by the global shift toward cloud-based communications and intelligent network infrastructure.
Key areas addressed in the report include:
- Global market size and growth projections through 2032 Carrier-grade VoIP platform adoption and modernization trends Session Border Controller infrastructure and network security requirements The impact of the FCC's 2028 TDM interconnection sunset Agentic AI applications in network orchestration and operations 5G network slicing and next-generation mobility developments Competitive strategies among leading and emerging vendors Opportunities associated with the transition to all-IP communications
As telecommunications providers retire legacy systems, investment priorities are shifting toward software-led infrastructure that can deliver scalability, resilience, automation, and secure interoperability. This transition is creating opportunities for platform vendors, network operators, managed service providers, cloud communications companies, and enterprises seeking to modernize business communications.
The report offers strategic market intelligence for telecommunications executives, technology suppliers, investors, product leaders, and decision-makers evaluating the future of carrier-grade VoIP and Session Border Controller infrastructure. By connecting regulatory milestones with technology innovation and competitive activity, the analysis presents a focused outlook on the forces shaping the global all-IP communications market through 2032.
Companies Featured
- 46 Labs 2600Hz Adams Cable Service Alianza Amazon Web Services (AWS) Bluepeak Brightspeed Clearwater IMS Console Connect Crexendo Google Cloud Lumen Technologies MetaSphere Metaswitch Microsoft NetSapiens Nokia NVIDIA Ooma, Inc. Oracle Oracle OPERA Rhino TAS Sangoma Telnyx
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