MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 59% of Final B2B Decision-Makers Cite Weak or Missing Thought Leadership in Vendor Rejection

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContentBacon today launched the Executive Content Starter Pack, an ongoing service that turns founders' and executives' expertise into LinkedIn content. The launch comes as Edelman and LinkedIn report that 59% of surveyed final B2B decision-makers said poor or absent thought leadership contributed to removing a vendor from consideration.

The 2026 Edelman-LinkedIn B2B Thought Leadership Impact Report surveyed 1,135 business executives across seven countries. It also found that 82% of B2B decision-makers said thought leadership is becoming more valuable as AI becomes a common source of business answers.

HubSpot's 2026 State of Marketing offers related context: 62.7% of surveyed marketers believe more distinctive, human-centered content is needed to compete with AI content.

ContentBacon's approach to executive thought leadership content starts with the experience behind an executive's perspective, including the problems they have solved, decisions they have made and lessons they can share with customers.

“The interesting part is not just what an executive knows. It is how they see a problem, what they have tried and what experience has taught them,” said Wendy Lieber, co-founder and CEO of ContentBacon.“A real conversation helps us turn that perspective into useful content that reflects their voice and gives their audience something to connect with.”

The package is designed to help founders and executives make their expertise useful to the people they want to reach. Through a 45-minute conversation, ContentBacon draws out their experience with the problems and decisions their customers face. That experience becomes content readers can use to understand the executive's approach and consider its relevance to their own business.

A suggested four-week publishing sequence gives leaders a practical starting point for sharing that perspective consistently. Executives review the writing for accuracy and voice before publishing it, and can use the content in conversations with customers and prospects. The goal is to give those audiences a clearer understanding of the expertise behind the business as they evaluate potential partners.

The package launches at $1,500 as a one-time payment through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026. Beginning December 1, the ongoing one-time price is $2,000. The package remains available, with no subscription required. Details and purchasing are available on the Executive Content Starter Pack page.

About ContentBacon

ContentBacon is a content marketing company that helps businesses turn their expertise into articles, social media content, email, video and sales materials. Its services include content subscriptions, leadership content, revenue recovery and white-label agency support. The company combines strategy and content production to help businesses communicate with customers and prospects in their own voice.

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