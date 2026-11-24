MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Grape Seed Extract Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global Grape Seed Extract Market is expanding steadily as consumer demand rises for natural antioxidants, plant-based health products, and sustainable ingredients. Rich in polyphenols, particularly proanthocyanidins, grape seed extract is increasingly incorporated into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, functional foods, beverages, and animal nutrition products. Continued innovation in botanical formulations and growing interest in preventive healthcare are expected to support long-term market development.

Market Insights

According to the report, the Grape Seed Extract Market is projected to reach 317.2 billion in 2026 and increase to 483.3 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by improved extraction technologies, broader commercial applications, and greater adoption of botanical ingredients in developed and emerging economies.

Manufacturers are investing in enhanced purity, bioavailability, quality control, and responsible sourcing. These priorities are helping suppliers address evolving requirements across the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care industries.

Key Market Drivers

Demand for natural antioxidants in dietary supplements and functional foods remains a major growth driver. Health-conscious consumers are seeking plant-based products that support immunity, cardiovascular health, and overall wellness. Interest in the anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties associated with grape seed extract is also contributing to its adoption in specialized health formulations.

The cosmetics and personal care sector represents another important source of demand. Grape seed extract is used in skincare formulations designed to address oxidative stress, skin elasticity, and visible signs of aging. Its compatibility with clean-label beauty trends strengthens its position as brands expand natural and sustainably sourced product lines.

Advancements in extraction and processing technologies are improving production efficiency and enabling the development of high-purity ingredients with enhanced functional performance. These improvements are widening the potential application base while supporting more consistent quality across finished products.

Business Opportunities

The expanding nutraceutical and dietary supplement industries offer substantial opportunities for grape seed extract manufacturers. Research and development investments are expected to support new formulations and further investigation into potential applications related to chronic disease management and preventive health.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer attractive growth prospects due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing awareness of wellness products. Market participants are strengthening regional distribution networks, establishing strategic partnerships, and adapting product portfolios to local consumer preferences.

Sustainable production also provides a competitive opportunity. Grape seeds sourced from wine and juice processing can support circular economy initiatives, reduce agricultural waste, and improve resource efficiency. Suppliers that demonstrate transparent sourcing and environmentally responsible production may gain an advantage among brands prioritizing sustainable ingredients.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant market share, supported by strong demand for dietary supplements, natural health products, and premium personal care formulations. The region also benefits from established nutraceutical and cosmetic industries.

Europe remains a prominent market due to high consumer awareness of natural and organic products, regulatory support for plant-based ingredients, and growing emphasis on sustainable sourcing. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, led by increasing health awareness, a growing middle-class population, and rising demand for functional foods and cosmetics in China, India, and Japan.

Latin America presents opportunities across food and beverage, dietary supplement, and personal care applications. The Middle East and Africa market is also gaining traction as healthcare infrastructure expands and consumer interest in botanical products increases.

Competitive Landscape

The Grape Seed Extract Market includes global and regional companies focused on product innovation, quality enhancement, capacity expansion, supply chain efficiency, and strategic collaboration. Key participants identified in the report include:



Indena S.p.A.

Botanic Innovations LLC

Polyphenolics Inc.

Naturex (Givaudan)

Nexira

Augusto Bellinvia S.r.l.

NetQem LLC

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Shijiazhuang Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd.

Piping Rock Health Products, LLC

Eevia Health Plc

Martin Bauer Group

Dohler Group

FutureCeuticals, Inc. Xi'an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Nature Type



Conventional Organic

By Form



Liquid Powder

By Application



Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

The market outlook remains positive as natural antioxidants, plant-based wellness products, and sustainable ingredient sourcing gain importance worldwide. Technology improvements, expanding applications, and stronger demand in emerging markets are expected to create continued opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and product developers through 2033.

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