MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nutraceuticals Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global nutraceuticals market is positioned for sustained expansion as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare, balanced nutrition, immunity, vitality, and long-term wellness. According to the report, the market is projected to reach USD 593.9 billion in 2026 and USD 986.9 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

Demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and functional beverages is rising alongside urbanization, higher disposable incomes, changing dietary habits, and greater awareness of nutrition-based health solutions. Consumers are adopting proactive approaches to well-being, while manufacturers are responding with innovative formulations, clean-label products, plant-based ingredients, and personalized nutrition options.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and other chronic health conditions is a major factor supporting nutraceuticals market growth. Consumers are incorporating vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbal ingredients into daily routines to address specific wellness goals. The expanding aging population is also strengthening demand for products focused on bone health, cognitive function, cardiovascular health, and immune support.

Fitness and wellness trends are generating additional opportunities across protein supplements, energy drinks, fortified foods, and performance-oriented nutrition. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts represent an important customer segment as active lifestyles become more widespread. At the same time, e-commerce platforms and digital health campaigns are improving product accessibility, enabling brands to reach broader audiences and provide more detailed nutritional information.

Business Opportunities and Industry Trends

Plant-based, organic, sustainable, and eco-friendly nutraceutical products offer significant opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and investors. Environmentally conscious consumers are placing greater emphasis on responsible sourcing, transparent labeling, and sustainable packaging, encouraging companies to differentiate their portfolios through product quality and environmental commitments.

Personalized nutrition is expected to become an increasingly important industry trend. Data analytics, biotechnology, wearable devices, and digital health platforms can support customized product recommendations based on individual needs and wellness objectives. Continued research and development will be essential as companies pursue advanced formulations and targeted functional benefits.

Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are helping market participants expand their geographic presence, distribution capabilities, and product portfolios. Emerging economies provide further potential as middle-class populations grow, healthcare awareness improves, and modern retail infrastructure expands.

Regional Market Outlook

North America maintains a leading position in the global nutraceuticals market due to strong consumer awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, established distribution networks, and substantial demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. Continuous innovation and the presence of major industry participants further support the region's market position.

Europe remains a significant market, supported by demand for natural and organic products and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. Consumers across the region increasingly include nutraceutical products in routine health and wellness practices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, preventive healthcare awareness, and established herbal traditions are accelerating adoption in China, India, Japan, and other regional markets. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present considerable potential as retail networks develop and consumer interest in functional foods and beverages increases.

Competitive Landscape

The global nutraceuticals market is highly competitive, with leading companies investing in research and development, product diversification, strategic collaborations, and international distribution. Key market participants identified in the report include:



Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Amway Corporation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

General Mills, Inc.

BASF SE

Glanbia plc

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Bayer AG Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods Functional Beverages

By End User



Lifestyle users

Athletes

Geriatric Users

Fitness enthusiasts Others

By Functional Claim



High/Added Fiber

Vitamin/Mineral Fortified

Brain Health

Bone Health/Added Calcium

Weight Management

Cardiovascular Health

Skin/Hair/Nails

Added Protein Others

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

The nutraceuticals market outlook remains positive as preventive healthcare, functional nutrition, digital commerce, and product innovation reshape consumer purchasing decisions. Companies that prioritize scientific research, sustainability, transparent labeling, personalized solutions, and accessible distribution are expected to strengthen their competitive positions through 2033.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900