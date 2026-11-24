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28th Annual Old Bags Luncheon® Speaker, Lorna Luft (Image Credit: Supplied by Lorna Luft)

Judy Garland's daughter brings Hollywood memories, Broadway stories and a message of resilience to the Center for Family Services' 2027 fundraiser

- Todd L'Herrou, Chief Executive OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The magic of Hollywood's golden age is coming to Palm Beach as the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County announces that acclaimed singer, actress and author Lorna Luft, daughter of legendary entertainer Judy Garland and half-sister of Liza Minnelli, will be the featured speaker at the 28th Annual Old Bags Luncheonon Wednesday, February 17th, 2027, at The Mar-a-Lago Club.One of the highlights of the Palm Beach social season, the annual gathering will once again bring together philanthropists, fashion enthusiasts and community leaders for an afternoon celebrating style, generosity and the importance of supporting families in need.Co-chaired by Lora Drasner, Marzia Precoda and Jean Shafiroff, the 2027 Old Bags Luncheon continues a tradition of pairing Palm Beach glamour with meaningful philanthropy. The signature event is renowned for its silent auction featuring hundreds of new and gently loved authentic designer handbags, an elegant luncheon and a celebrated guest speaker. This year's IT Bag highlights the heritage of British luxury house Asprey, bringing another dimension of fashion and craftsmanship to the occasion."We are thrilled to welcome Lorna Luft to the Old Bags Luncheon," said Lora Drasner. "Her story is one of extraordinary talent, courage and determination. Behind the Hollywood glamour is a woman who has experienced life's challenges and emerged with a remarkable perspective on family, resilience and finding one's own voice. Her message is particularly meaningful to the mission of the Center for Family Services."Born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Judy Garland and film producer Sid Luft, Lorna grew up surrounded by some of the entertainment industry's most celebrated personalities. Yet her journey has been about much more than carrying forward a famous family name. From her early television appearances alongside her mother at age 11 to a distinguished career spanning Broadway, film, television and concert stages around the world, Luft has established her own identity as an accomplished entertainer, storyteller and author. Her appearance at the Old Bags Luncheon promises a personal exploration of growing up in the shadow of an icon, navigating the challenges of fame and family, and discovering strength through loss, love and resilience.Luft made her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises and has appeared in theatrical productions including They're Playing Our Song, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame and White Christmas. Her screen credits include Grease 2 and numerous television appearances. As an author, her bestselling memoir, Me and My Shadows, inspired the Emmy Award-winning television miniseries Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, which she co-produced. Her subsequent book, A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and the Film That Got Away, explores the making of one of her mother's most celebrated films, while her acclaimed one-woman production and recording, Songs My Mother Taught Me, pay tribute to the extraordinary musical legacy that helped shape her life.While the luncheon is celebrated for its fashion and star power, with Mia Rowe serving as committee chair this year, its purpose reaches far beyond the ballroom. Since 1961, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has provided essential mental health services, counseling, education and family support to individuals and families throughout the community, including those who might otherwise be unable to afford such care. Proceeds from the Old Bags Luncheon help sustain these services, providing support and opportunities for healing to children, adults and families across Palm Beach County."The Old Bags Luncheon demonstrates what can happen when philanthropy and community come together," said Chief Executive Officer Todd L'Herrou. "Lorna Luft's experiences and her message of resilience reflect the importance of emotional well-being, family connections and the strength that comes from overcoming adversity. We look forward to an extraordinary afternoon that will help us continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."With its combination of Hollywood heritage, timeless fashion and commitment to helping families, the 2027 Old Bags Luncheonlooks set to add another memorable chapter to one of Palm Beach's signature charitable traditions.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARFInternational and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visitIG: @cfspbc | FB: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

Norah Lawlor

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Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Announces Lorna Luft as Keynote Speaker for 2027 Old Bags Luncheon News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Movie Industry



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