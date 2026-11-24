Executive Director Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe and Board Member Stacie Weisbrot accept the Anthem Bronze awards on behalf of Ukulele Kids Club on November 17, 2026, in New York City.

The Ukulele Kids Club is a 2026 Bronze Anthem Award Winner in Content & Media for Humanitarian Action & Services for the video“The 10,000th Ukulele Donation,” highlighting UKC's work in bringing music to hospitalized children around the world.

- Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe, Executive Director, UKCNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ukulele Kids Club announced today that it has been named a winner in Content & Media for Humanitarian Action & Services in The 6th Annual Anthem Awards for the video“The 10,000th Ukulele Donation,” highlighting their work in bringing music to hospitalized children around the world.Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards include Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council; Angie Lawry, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Shelby Georgis, CCO, HLK; Max Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO, Givebutter; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Alex Schmider, Senior Director of Entertainment, GLAAD; Elizabeth Gray, Chief Executive Officer, National Audubon Society; Aurelia Figueroa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Breitling; Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Chief Global Affairs Officer, IBM; Megan Ranney, Dean, Yale School of Public Health; Mariko Silver, President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Gwynne Gauntlett Global Lead, Digital Giving + Engagement, United Nations Development Programme; Thiago Elias, EVP, Executive Director of Design, Edelman; Alexandra Gordon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Acumen; among others.“The work of social impact doesn't pause when conditions get harder, and this year's Anthem Winners proved it,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin.“Facing new challenges, they kept building, kept organizing, and kept delivering for the people and causes they serve. They set a new standard for good, one defined as much by persistence as by results. This year's winners are truly setting the standard for how to advocate for a cause, inspire action, create impact, and overall make this world a better place.”The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) improves the wellbeing of medically fragile children through music therapy. UKC plays a vital role in benefiting children around the world by harnessing the healing power of music to improve the lives of medically fragile children. Through partnership with over 400 music therapy programs, their signature ukuleles have a significant impact on both the physical and emotional well-being of children and youth in hospitals and hospices worldwide.“We are so honored to win this award and to have been nominated with other world-class organizations that we respect so much,” said Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe, Executive Director of Ukulele Kids Club.“Being recognized for our decade-long commitment to sharing the healing power of music with children going through hard times world-wide is deeply meaningful to us all. Through this award we hope others will be curious to learn about how music can be a mechanism of strength and healing for children facing physical and mental health challenges around the world.”The 6th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries worldwide, the organization's largest competition to date. The Anthem Awards are recognizing the work that is setting the standard for good worldwide.About The Ukulele Kids Club:Ukulele Kids Club, Inc. (UKC) is a 501c3 charity, founded in Florida, that has helped thousands of children around the world to overcome the stress, anxiety, and health challenges of serious physical and mental health conditions through the power of music. We believe every medically fragile child should have access to music to cope and heal. By receiving a free ukulele and continued support at home, kids can access music and wellness for life.As of 2026, the UKC has donated more than 18,000 ukuleles to children in hospitals around the world, including Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Germany, Greece, Mexico, Norway, Scotland, Poland, Ukraine and all over the United States including Hawaii and Puerto Rico.Additionally, UKC At Home helps UKC kids continue their progress utilizing music for wellness with their new ukulele at home or independently. The program includes free access to the Resource Portal, UKC Academy classes, On-Demand Ukulele Lessons with Uketropolis, and music therapy sessions with Berklee College of Music's Music and Health Institute.On December 14, 2026, the UKC will present 'HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE' a Broadway charity cabaret and piano open mic, at The Green Room 42 in NYC. This year's signature event will feature Broadway veteran and multi-platinum pop artist Drew Lachey as host, music director/performer Joshua Turchin, and a star-studded lineup of performers from WICKED, HAMILTON, GALILEO, DOLLY, HOLLYWOOD ARTS, the cast of LABEL·LESS, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.About The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology. This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.About The Webby Awards:Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Software & Immersive; Social; Podcasts; Games; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Patreon, ElevenLabs, Framer, Meta, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, The Podcast Show, and Authentic.

Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe

Ukulele Kids Club

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"The 10,000th Ukulele Donation"

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Ukulele Kids Club Honored as Winner in Content & Media for Humanitarian Action & Services at 6th Annual Anthem Awards News Provided By Ukulele Kids Club, Inc. November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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