VSDC video editor for iPhone features automatic speech-to-text captions, animated text, two-track editing, and offline video editing.

The mobile editor combines automatic captions, animated text, two-track editing, and offline video editing for iPhone creators.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FLASH-INTEGRO LLC, the developer of VSDC Free Video Editor for Windows, is introducing an updated mobile editing experience for iPhone users. Available on the Apple App Store, VSDC brings together tools for short-form videos, personal projects, and everyday content creation.The application combines automatic captions, text customization, two-track editing, and creative effects in an editor designed for work directly on an iPhone. Core video editing can be performed without uploading original footage to the cloud.Automatic Captions and Animated TextVSDC Video Editor for iPhone lets users generate automatic speech-to-text captions for Reels, Shorts, tutorials, and other videos. Caption generation is included in the free version of the app. Users can also add custom titles, change fonts, and create animated text using letters that appear individually on screen. Some connected services, including caption generation, may require internet access.Two Video Tracks and Picture-in-PictureThe mobile editor supports two video tracks for picture-in-picture compositions and side-by-side video layouts. Preset placement options help adjust video size and position. Users can trim, split, merge, crop, and rotate clips, as well as change playback speed or reverse footage.Creative Effects, Sound, and Clip AttachmentsVSDC includes video transitions, filters, stickers, images, and a collection of emojis. Users can import their own music, record voiceovers, and adjust audio levels. Text, images, stickers, and audio can be attached to video clips to keep related elements positioned together through common timeline edits.Free Editing with Optional Premium FeaturesVSDC is available as a free download, with essential editing tools and automatic captions included at no subscription cost. VSDC Premium provides access to the complete library of more than 60 transitions, additional filters and effects, built-in audio assets, and enhanced export options. Premium access is offered through subscription and one-time purchase options.AvailabilityVSDC Video Editor for iPhone is available through the Apple App Store:Product information:About VSDCDeveloped by FLASH-INTEGRO LLC, VSDC is a family of video editing products for desktop and mobile creators. The company develops tools for video editing, visual effects, and multimedia content creation.Website:Media contact: FLASH-INTEGRO LLC |...

ANVAR KURBANALIEV

FLASH-INTEGRO LLC

+998 93 001 60 40

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VSDC Goes Mobile: Introducing Its Updated Free Video Editor for iPhone News Provided By FLASH-INTEGRO LL November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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