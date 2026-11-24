93rd Annual Exhibition of Fine Art in Miniature

93rd annual exhibition is free to the public and runs through January 9

- Rob Smith ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to support Strathmore's 93rd Annual Fine Art in Miniature, continuing a longstanding relationship between two organizations with deep roots in the Montgomery County community.The exhibition opened November 21 at the Trawick Mansion at Strathmore and runs through January 9, 2027. Admission is free. Nearly 700 miniature works from artists around the world are featured, ranging in size from postcards to postage stamps.For Fitzgerald, which is celebrating 60 years in business in 2026, supporting Strathmore is about more than sponsoring an exhibition. It is about helping make the arts accessible to the community.“For 60 years, Fitzgerald has been part of this community, and we believe being part of a community means supporting the things that make it a better place to live,” said Rob Smith, President and CEO of Fitzgerald Auto Malls.“The arts bring people together. They inspire us, challenge us and give us a chance to see the world differently. Strathmore has been doing that for our community for more than 40 years. We're proud of our long relationship with Strathmore and especially proud to help make an exhibition like this free and accessible to everyone.”Fitzgerald's connection to Strathmore spans nearly three decades. Dottie Fitzgerald, sister of Fitzgerald founder Jack Fitzgerald and herself a longtime supporter of Strathmore, joined Fitzgerald employee-owners at the exhibition opening reception. Employee-owners from service, accounting and sales attended, reflecting the broad connection between Fitzgerald and the community it serves.The Fine Art in Miniature exhibition is presented by the Miniature Painters, Sculptors & Gravers Society of Washington, D.C. Founded in 1931, the Society continues a nearly century-long tradition of miniature art. The artists reduce their subjects to a fraction of their actual size while maintaining the detail and precision of full-scale works.A Shared Commitment to AccessStrathmore presents exhibitions throughout the year featuring local, national and international artists. Its galleries are free to the public, helping make visual art available to people throughout the region.“Partners like Fitzgerald Auto Malls help us keep extraordinary arts experiences accessible to everyone. Fitzgerald has been part of the Strathmore family for many years, and we are grateful for their continued generosity and profound investment in the community we share.”– Heidi Onkst, Vice President of Advancement, StrathmoreThe 93rd Annual Fine Art in Miniature is on view at the Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, through January 9, 2027. Current gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFitzgerald Auto Malls is 100% employee-owned and is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1966 by Jack Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald pioneered the posted-price, no-hassle approach to car buying built around trust and transparency. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents 24 brands in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida.Family Founded. Employee Owned. Customer Driven.

Mariana Barrientos Roig

ROIG Communications

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Fitzgerald Auto Malls Helps Make the Arts Accessible Through Support of Strathmore's Fine Art in Miniature News Provided By ROIG Communications November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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