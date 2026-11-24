SIOResin (Guangzhou SIO New Materials)

SIOResin aziridine-modified isocyanate crosslinker

An aziridine-modified isocyanate crosslinker offering enhanced water resistance, low residual free amine and extended pot life for waterborne coatings

- ErickCA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aziridine-modified isocyanate crosslinker combines enhanced water resistance, low residual free amine and extended pot life for waterborne coating and textile applications.As waterborne coatings continue to gain popularity across the coatings and textile industries, formulators face increasing pressure to balance performance, safety and production efficiency. Improving water resistance while maintaining a practical working time remains a key challenge for many waterborne systems.SIOResin is addressing these demands with H-1015 Aziridine-Modified Isocyanate Crosslinker. Developed for compatible waterborne formulations, H-1015 aims to improve coating durability while offering a more favorable residual amine profile and extended pot life.Details:Enhanced Water Resistance Backed by Application TestingWater resistance is a critical performance requirement for wood coatings and other protective applications. Insufficient crosslinking can leave coating films vulnerable to water exposure, cracking and loss of integrity.Based on modified isocyanate chemistry, H-1015 is designed to react with suitable hydroxyl (–OH) and carboxyl (–COOH) functional groups, helping form a more developed crosslinked structure.Application tests have shown encouraging results. In a waterborne acrylic wood coating containing 7% H-1015, the film remained smooth after nine days of water immersion, with no visible cracking. It also maintained its appearance after five days of immersion in 60% ethanol.Further testing in waterborne polyurethane wood coatings showed improved film integrity. At a 7% dosage, H-1015 helped reduce cracking and localized film detachment under the tested curing conditions.These results indicate its potential to improve water and liquid resistance in suitable waterborne formulations. Actual performance will depend on resin chemistry and formulation conditions.A More Favorable Residual Amine ProfileBeyond coating performance, formulation safety and handling conditions are becoming increasingly important to manufacturers.H-1015 features a residual free amine content of no more than 0.01%, measured by gas chromatography (GC). It also has a mild odor, offering a potentially more favorable handling experience in suitable production environments.These characteristics reflect SIOResin's efforts to address not only crosslinking performance but also concerns related to residual free amine and product odor. Overall safety and regulatory suitability should still be assessed based on the complete formulation and applicable requirements.Extended Pot Life for Greater Processing FlexibilityAnother notable feature of H-1015 is its extended pot life. Under tested conditions, the mixed formulation maintained a pot life of more than 24 hours.A longer working window can give manufacturers greater flexibility in production scheduling and application. It may also help reduce material waste associated with formulations that become unusable too quickly after mixing.Pot life varies with resin type, pH, dosage and temperature. The reported result therefore applies to the tested formulation conditions rather than every waterborne system.Performance Across Multiple ApplicationsH-1015 has also demonstrated promising results in textile printing and finishing. In application testing, a 2% addition improved the washing performance of water-based textile formulations. After washing at 60°C for two hours in a standard detergent solution, the treated fabric showed noticeably less color fading than the reference sample.Its current application focus includes:Waterborne acrylic wood coatings: Improved water and ethanol resistance.Waterborne polyurethane coatings: Better film integrity and reduced cracking under tested conditions.Textile printing and finishing: Improved washing performance and color retention.The optimum dosage and compatibility should be evaluated in each specific formulation.CEO Perspective: Balancing Performance and Practical NeedsCommenting on the development, Mr. Zhang, CEO of SIOResin, emphasized the importance of balancing coating performance with practical production requirements."Today's waterborne coating manufacturers need more than a crosslinker that improves film performance. They also expect better water resistance, a favorable safety profile and sufficient working time for production.With H-1015, our goal was to bring these requirements together. We are encouraged by its water resistance results, low residual free amine content and pot life of more than 24 hours under tested conditions. We believe these features can offer formulators greater flexibility when developing high-performance waterborne systems."A New Option for Waterborne FormulationsH-1015 reflects SIOResin's continued focus on developing functional crosslinking solutions for waterborne materials. Its encouraging application results, low residual free amine content, mild odor and extended pot life make it a promising option for selected coating and textile formulations.For manufacturers seeking to improve water resistance while maintaining formulation and processing flexibility, H-1015 offers another crosslinking solution worth evaluating.For technical information, application guidance or sample requests, manufacturers are welcome to contact SIOResin.AvailabilitySIOResin H-1015 is available in 25KG packaging and offers a shelf life of 12 months when stored under appropriate conditions.About SIOResinSIOResin (Guangzhou SIO New Material) is a leading manufacturer specializing in the development of sustainable products and advanced technologies in the field of new materials. The company develops and supplies high-performance polymer resins and functional coating materials for industrial applications. Its portfolio includes water-based polyurethane and acrylic resins, UV-curing resins, silicone resins, organopolysilazane resins, polyethylenimine, castor oil-based polyols and functional additives.Leveraging extensive expertise in organosilicon chemistry and surface engineering, the company develops innovative material solutions for the coatings, leather, automotive, construction, electronics, textile, and advanced manufacturing industries.Through continuous investment in research and product innovation, SIOResin remains committed to helping customers improve product durability, surface functionality, and environmental performance with high-value specialty materials.please visit or contact the SIOResin technical support team.More Products:For more information or to request samples, please visit or contact...Blog: /blog/

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SIO New Materials

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SIOResin Advanced Crosslinker H-1015: Improving Water Resistance, Formulation Safety and Processing Flexibility News Provided By SIO New Materials November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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