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Cannabis Products Market

The Business Research Company's Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cannabis products market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, fueled by increasing legalization and changing consumer preferences. As the industry evolves, it is set to experience substantial growth driven by advancements in technology, shifting regulations, and a broader acceptance of cannabis for both medical and recreational use. Let's explore the current market scenario, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of cannabis products.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Cannabis Products Market

The cannabis products market is on a steep growth trajectory, expected to rise from $80 billion in 2025 to $100.63 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. This rapid growth in recent years has been driven primarily by medical legalization efforts, greater awareness about therapeutic benefits, expansion of the patient base for chronic pain treatment, early market adoption particularly in North America, and the increasing number of licensed dispensaries.

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Looking further ahead, the cannabis products market is forecasted to expand dramatically, reaching $255.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.2%. Factors contributing to this expected growth include the legalization of recreational cannabis in new territories, a consumer shift toward edibles and beverages, innovations in extraction and formulation methods, greater involvement of consumer goods companies, and the normalization of cannabis within wellness and lifestyle sectors. Important trends in the coming years will involve product premiumization through strain-specific options, growing demand for non-smoking cannabis forms, the rise of wellness-oriented and functional cannabis products, heightened focus on quality control and laboratory testing, as well as brand differentiation through creative packaging and flavor development.

The Role of Camera Modules in Autonomous Vehicles Boosting Market Demand

Camera modules play a crucial role in capturing photographic and video images and are essential components of digital camera systems. They include parts like image sensors, lenses, IR filters, and image processors. The size and energy consumption of a camera largely depend on the specific camera module used.

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One notable factor driving the camera module market is the increasing popularity of automated and semi-automated vehicles. These advanced cars use autonomous driving systems (ADS) that rely heavily on artificial intelligence, integrated cameras, and other software to execute driving functions or assist drivers with steering, braking, and acceleration based on road and environmental conditions. Camera modules are integral to automotive camera systems within ADS, providing high-definition imaging necessary for processing data to enable autonomous driving. For example, as of June 2023, Zipdo, a Germany-based meeting management and productivity software firm, projected that approximately 8 million semi-autonomous or fully autonomous vehicles will be sold worldwide by 2026. This surge in automated vehicle adoption is expected to significantly fuel the demand for camera modules in the coming years.

Regional Overview of the Cannabis Products Market

In terms of geographical distribution, Asia-Pacific led the cannabis products market in 2025 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Cannabis Products Market Is Projected to Hit $255.43 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Growing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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