Before business records are licensed for AI training, personal details are removed to protect employees and customers.

Court approves Spirit Airlines data sale to Google with added privacy protections. Secure Data ROI outlines what business owners should settle first.

- Scott Hall, Founder, Secure Data ROISEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Secure Data ROI, a company that helps businesses license their internal records to AI developers, today said a federal court ruling on Spirit Airlines' business data shows that privacy protections now sit at the center of AI data licensing. The company is offering guidance to business owners who are trying to make sense of a fast-moving market.On November 17, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in New York approved Google's purchase of internal business data from Spirit Airlines, which stopped operating in May, Reuters reported. Google won the records at auction in August and has said it plans to use them for product development and AI training. Before the approval, Google agreed to additional privacy protections following concerns from labor unions and more than 120 U.S. lawmakers.The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said Google had agreed to a more rigorous de-identification process than first planned. De-identification is the step that removes names and other details that could point to a specific person. Earlier, a privacy ombudsman had recommended approval of the sale after passenger personal information was excluded from it.AI data licensing is the practice of granting an AI developer permission to use a company's records, such as process documents or support histories, under a written agreement. The company that created the records keeps ownership of the originals."The Spirit case put a spotlight on something every business owner should understand before talking to a buyer," said Scott Hall, founder of Secure Data ROI. "The records a company creates every day have value to AI developers. This ruling shows that privacy has to be settled before any deal moves forward, and that employees and customers deserve protection from the start."Hall said many owners first hear about the market through headlines and sales pitches, and that the volume of information makes it hard to know where to begin. "There's a lot of noise right now," Hall said. "Owners want a clear explanation of what is being licensed and how personal information is protected. That's the conversation we start with."Secure Data ROI works with companies that have 20 or more employees. According to the company, its process begins with a confidential conversation about the types of records a business holds. No files are uploaded at that stage, and the company does not ask for files or system access during its initial review. Records that move forward are anonymized by an independent third party before any final product is delivered, no AI system receives identifiable data, and the company does not sell personal information. Each business decides which records are in scope, and buyers conduct their own review.For owners who want to understand the value of the records they already have, Hall points to Legacy Data Cash, a book on AI data monetization, and to the Secure Data ROI website, which explains how data licensing works and offers a free fit review."Nobody needs to rush into this," Hall said. "The best first step is understanding what records you have and what you're allowed to share. If those answers aren't clear, the records should stay where they are."Secure Data ROI advises companies to have their own legal advisors review any data sharing agreements and to obtain any required consent before records are shared. Each company remains responsible for what it lawfully shares.

Scott Hall

Secure Data ROI

+1 877-767-2688

Secure Data ROI - AI Data Licensing for Windfall Revenue

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Secure Data ROI Says Spirit Airlines Ruling Shows Why AI Data Licensing Needs Privacy First News Provided By Secure Data ROI November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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