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CBD Nutraceuticals Market

The Business Research Company's CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CBD nutraceuticals sector has been experiencing impressive growth, driven by increasing consumer interest and evolving market conditions. As more people recognize the advantages of CBD products, especially those derived from natural sources, the industry is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Here is a detailed look at the market size, key drivers, regional highlights, and future prospects shaping this dynamic market.

The Expanding Scale of the CBD Nutraceuticals Market

The CBD nutraceuticals market has witnessed significant growth recently and is projected to continue this momentum. The market size is expected to rise from $10.38 billion in 2025 to $12.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This historical growth is largely driven by heightened awareness of CBD's health benefits, legalization of cannabis in certain areas, a rise in chronic health conditions, increasing consumer preference for natural supplements, and the development of full-spectrum CBD products.

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Forecasted Growth Trajectory for CBD Nutraceuticals

Looking ahead, the CBD nutraceuticals market is anticipated to expand even more rapidly. By 2030, it is expected to reach $23.73 billion, growing at an accelerated CAGR of 18.1%. Factors contributing to this surge include the broadening of retail and online sales channels, advancements in extraction technology, heightened research and development in nutraceutical uses, strategic partnerships between CBD brands and fitness or wellness companies, and the rollout of innovative dosage formats. Among the key trends shaping the future market are the rising appeal of plant-based supplements, increased health and wellness consciousness, the growth of e-commerce platforms, demand for personalized dosage options, and the popularity of functional and fortified foods.

Understanding CBD Nutraceuticals and Their Nutritional Value

CBD nutraceuticals consist of non-psychoactive compounds derived from cannabis plants that offer health advantages beyond basic nutrition. These products contain vital nutrients, including B-complex vitamins such as Vitamin B6, B12, riboflavin, niacin, and thiamine, which contribute to overall wellness. The focus on these nutritional aspects distinguishes CBD nutraceuticals as a valuable addition to dietary supplements.

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The Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Foods Boosting CBD Market Demand

The rising consumer preference for plant-based foods plays a crucial role in propelling the CBD nutraceuticals market forward. Herbal supplements, which are made from natural ingredients such as oils, roots, seeds, berries, or flowers of various herbs, are increasingly favored over traditional alternatives due to their natural composition and lack of harmful chemicals. Since CBD nutraceuticals are derived from cannabis plants and provide health benefits alongside nutritional value, they benefit from this growing demand. For example, in April 2024, the Good Food Institute, a US-based nonprofit, reported that global retail sales of plant-based meat and seafood reached $6.1 billion, marking about a 4% increase compared to 2023. This trend clearly supports the market expansion for CBD nutraceutical products.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Sets the Pace for Future Growth

In 2025, North America held the position of the largest regional market for CBD nutraceuticals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on opportunities and challenges within the market.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Segmentation Analysis of the CBD Nutraceuticals Market Highlights Significant Growth Prospects Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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