MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment and Ambedkar Foundation Chairman Virendra Kumar will lead the Constitution Day Celebrations at an event in Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

The Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, is organising the Celebration at the Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949.

A key highlight of the celebration will be the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Former Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit will also deliver the Constitution Day Lecture on the subject“Constitutional Governance and the Legacy of B.R. Ambedkar”.

His address will reflect upon the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar's contribution to the evolution of India's constitutional democracy and the continuing significance of his ideas in strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring social justice.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar will lead the participants in reaffirming the enduring contribution of Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, in shaping the constitutional and democratic foundations of the nation.

The celebration will be organised on the theme“The Constitution @76: B.R. Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy”, said an official statement.

The theme underscores the continuing relevance of the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and seeks to foster deeper engagement with Ambedkar's vision of constitutional morality, democratic governance, institutional accountability and an inclusive society, it said.

It will also provide a platform for deliberations on the role of constitutional values in addressing contemporary challenges and strengthening India's democratic framework.

Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B.L. Verma will also address the gathering. Social Justice & Empowerment Secretary Sudhansh Pant will also participate in the programme.

The programme will bring together Chair Professors, Assistant Professors and Doctoral Fellows associated with Ambedkar Chairs established in universities across the country, along with eminent academicians, researchers, scholars, senior government officials and other distinguished invitees. An academic interaction will also be organised as part of the celebration, providing a forum for meaningful exchange of perspectives on constitutional values, social transformation, social justice and the future of Indian democracy.

The participation of scholars and academic representatives associated with Ambedkar Chairs will further strengthen the academic discourse on his philosophy, intellectual legacy and contribution to nation-building, the statement said.

The interaction will also encourage the dissemination of Ambedkarite thought and promote greater awareness of the Constitution among academic institutions and the wider public, it said.

The Constitution of India, adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and brought into force on January 26, 1950, embodies the collective aspirations of the people of India and establishes the framework for a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution and promote awareness of its values and principles.

Through this celebration, the Ambedkar Foundation seeks to further strengthen public understanding of the Constitution and reaffirm its commitment to disseminating the thoughts, philosophy and ideals of B.R. Ambedkar.

The initiative also aims to encourage dialogue on constitutional democracy, equality, dignity, fraternity and social inclusion, reinforcing the vision of an equitable, empowered and inclusive India, said the statement.