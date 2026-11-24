MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Congress central leadership has asked its Goa unit to adopt a flexible approach towards alliance negotiations ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, with the party keen to bring smaller regional outfits together to consolidate the opposition vote against the BJP.

According to sources, the message was conveyed during a strategy meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, which was attended by Goa Congress and central leaders.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the central leadership emphasised the need to avoid any division in the anti-BJP vote and advised state leaders to remain open to accommodating smaller regional parties during seat-sharing negotiations.

Sources indicated that the possibility of offering two to three seats to each prospective ally was also discussed as part of the broader effort to facilitate an understanding among opposition parties. The leadership is understood to have conveyed that alliance-building should take precedence over rigid bargaining positions.

Following the meeting, the Congress's six-member Alliance Committee, headed by AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, is expected to take forward the discussions with potential partners after the leaders return to Panaji.

The Congress is currently in touch with two regional outfits - the Goa Forward Party, led by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, and the Revolutionary Goans Party. The Goa Forward Party has already held formal seat-sharing discussions with Congress leaders, while talks with the Revolutionary Goans Party are also underway.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a post on X, described the meeting as fruitful. The meeting was held at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.

The discussions were held with Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar, South Goa MP Captain Viriato Fernandes, the party's three sitting MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, and state working presidents.

"The people of Goa are absolutely ready to reject the BJP for failing the women, youth, tribal and downtrodden sections of society," Venugopal said in his X post.

He further alleged, "Under the BJP, Goa is seeing massive corruption and land grab that is destroying its unique identity and environment."

"We are fully ready to protect Goa's interests and will declare a positive vision to reclaim Goa from the BJP's clutches," he added.