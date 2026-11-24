MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Three sanitation workers died due to suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Bachupally area of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in an apartment complex.

A worker identified as Suman (24), initially entered the septic tank to clean it but reportedly lost consciousness due to suffocation.

In an attempt to rescue him, two other workers, Suresh (25), and Pawan (25), entered the tank.

However, all three got stuck in the sludge and died inside due to asphyxiation.

On receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations to retrieve the bodies.

According to the police, the workers could not exit the septic tank as there was only one manhole.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Police are investigating whether toxic gases had accumulated inside the tank.

The police were also examining if the workers were provided adequate protective equipment for cleaning the septic tank.

The deceased were working for a private company HR Invests, engaged in cleaning sceptic tanks.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao's personal assistant Manikumar Reddy died in a road accident in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Kasturi Mahender Reddy alias Manikumar Reddy died when a lorry hit a motorcycle he was riding near Bandanakal village on Monday night.

Manikumar Reddy died on the spot while another youth Bharat, who was riding pillion, was critically injured and later succumbed at a hospital.

K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) expressed condolences over the death of his personal assistant.

KCR's wife Shoba and their son K.T. Rama Rao also conveyed their condolences to the family of Manikumar Reddy.

KCR spoke to local BRS leaders over phone and enquired about the accident.

He directed former MP J. Santosh Kumar and other leaders to make arrangements for the last rotes of Manikumar Reddy. The BRS President assured all the support to Reddy's family.