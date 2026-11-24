MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Young researchers from 22 states presented 120 projects addressing scientific and real-world challenges at the 'IRIS National Fair 2026-27', which concluded in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi urging students to pursue research with sustained effort rather than treating awards as the ultimate measure of success.

Addressing the closing ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan at Gujarat Science City, Sanghavi said the confidence and depth of research demonstrated by students reflected the potential of young scientific talent.

The three-day fair was held from November 22 to 24 and was organised by the Exemplar Education Linkers Foundation, with Zydus Lifesciences Limited as its supporting partner.

Referring to the growing influence of digital devices among children, Sanghavi said: "One of the biggest challenges in the present digital era is to channelise their screen time towards creative and productive activities. The projects presented at the fair demonstrated how students could use their time and resources for meaningful research."

He also highlighted the participation of students from small villages who had undertaken research despite limited facilities, alongside those from major cities and international schools.

Opportunities should not be restricted by geographical or economic differences, he said, thanking Zydus, the state Department of Science and Technology and the organisers for providing students with a platform to progress from the local level to national and international stages.

"The competition is not about winning or losing. Congratulations to those who have been selected at the global level, but double congratulations to those who have not been selected, because they still have immense opportunities to conduct further research and move ahead," Sanghavi said.

He urged students to remain committed to their ideas, adding, "Merely dreaming will not be enough; one must work consistently to turn those dreams into reality."

Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the initiative taken by children to identify problems in their surroundings and develop solutions marked an important shift from passive learning to active problem-solving.

Recalling the limited career-oriented approach to education during his student days, he said: "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, new opportunities had emerged in India's research, innovation and start-up ecosystem."

Referring to India's development of indigenous vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic and the progress made in the semiconductor sector, Modhwadia said: "Six of the country's 12 semiconductor plants are being established in Gujarat. Young Indians are increasingly equipped to take a leading role globally in areas such as space technology, biotechnology, electronics and artificial intelligence."

Modhwadia also highlighted a project by a Class V student that explored ways to turn children's screen time into productive learning. "Scientific progress depended on experimentation and encouraged students who had not received awards to continue working on their ideas," he said.

He also acknowledged the role of parents and mentors in encouraging children to pursue research and spend less time on mobile phones.

The IRIS National Fair is a platform aimed at identifying and nurturing scientific talent among school students by encouraging original research and solutions to real-world problems.

It also provides participants an opportunity to present their work before scientists, academicians, researchers and industry experts.

This year's edition received applications for around 1,200 research projects across 22 STEM categories. Following a multi-level evaluation process, 120 projects by 144 students from 22 states were selected for the national-level event.

The projects covered life sciences, engineering, artificial intelligence, environmental science, mathematics and robotics, among other disciplines. This year's fair also introduced a new category, 'Technology Enhances the Arts'.