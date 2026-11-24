MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays the lead along with Vijay Sethupathi in director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's eagerly-awaited film, 'Pocket Novel', has now begun dubbing for her portions in the film.

TDKF, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip that showed the actress dubbing for the film and wrote, "A little laughter, a little drama, and a whole lot of emotion. Here's @malavikamohanan_ dubbing for Thiagarajan Kumararaja's #PocketNovel, releasing worldwide on January 14th #PocketNovelTheFilm."

In the video put out by the production house, Malavika said, "As an actor, dubbing is not one of my favourite parts of the process but this time around, its been surprisingly fun because of TK (Thiagarajan Kumararaja)," and laughingly adds, "No, no, don't take all this!"

The film is set to hit screens worldwide on January 14 for the harvest festival of Pongal next year.

Music director and actor G V Prakash, who had only recently come on board as the music director of the film, shared the release date announcement poster put out by the makers that confirmed that the film would hit screens on January 14.

It may be recalled that the makers had originally announced Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja as the music director of the film. Rumours about Ilaiyaraaja opting out of the film had emerged last month.

What strengthened the rumours was the fact that Ilaiyaraaja's name was missing from the list of technicians' names in the wrap up announcement put out by the makers on October 9 this year.

Although rumours had been doing the rounds that G V Prakash had come on board in place of Ilaiyaraaja, the makers, for the first time, officially confirmed the news only recently.

The unit of the film had wrapped up filming only recently.

The makers of the film had announced the completion of shooting by putting out a video that had BTS clips from the sets on different days of shooting.

Last month, actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays the female lead in the film, had penned a heart touching post of gratitude to the entire team of 'Pocket Novel'.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, the actress had said, "Some films become a little world of their own while you're making them, and I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of this one."

The actress said that she had learned that the people one made films with were more important than simply making films.

"You spend months with an entire team, sharing so many hours every day, getting to know each other, eating together, talking for hours, having good days and bad days, and going through emotional highs and lows together. Before you know it, they become your home away from home," she explained.

Thanking Vijay Sethupathi, she wrote, "@actorvijaysethupathi thank you for being the most caring and giving co-actor. Having been through this journey with you, I cannot imagine having been a part of this process with anybody else. You have been so encouraging, sweet and yet have always created such a comfortable space for me to explore and get it right no matter how long it took or how hard it was."

She went on to add, "We've been a part of two films together- 'Petta' and 'Master', but never got to share screen space with each other so this one has been long due. And what a beautiful one it's been."

To her director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, she said, "TK you absolute absolute cool cat. You have such a rare way of looking at people and the world, and it's been the experience of a lifetime working with you, but more importantly getting to know you as a person and a friend. As a maker, you are such a beautiful combination of strong and kind completely amazing and I am forever in awe of how you do what you do."

She then ended the note saying, "@ezhilmadhi16 thank you for being the sweetest anchor through it all, holding the fort down for everyone with so much love and genuineness and care and for being the loveliest friend. Oh, and also for sharing the same taste in clothes, textiles and all things pretty which makes pottering around with each other so much more fun. Pocket Novel- you've been so much more than just a film. See you in cinemas soon."