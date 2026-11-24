MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Telangana's Minister for Information Technology and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, said on Tuesday that 'Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026' is being organised to further elevate the state's brand image on an international scale.

The Minister conducted an on-site inspection of the arrangements for the summit which is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at the Young India Skills University campus within the 'Bharat Future City' project.

Following the inspection, he held a high-level review meeting with the concerned officials.

Sridhar Babu said it was the state government's firm resolve to attract substantial investments to the state and create large-scale employment opportunities for the local youth.

The state government intends to utilise the Global Summit as a pivotal platform for this purpose, he added.

He directed officials to ensure that the 'Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026' effectively showcases the diverse opportunities available to investors and entrepreneurs in Telangana.

He instructed that national and international delegates be provided with a comprehensive understanding of the state's favourable environment for setting up industries, the progress achieved in the industrial sector, the goals of 'Telangana Rising-2047', and future development plans.

Officials were instructed to make meticulous arrangements to impress the delegates attending the summit.

They were directed to follow a clear action plan to ensure that all pending tasks are completed within the stipulated deadlines.

The Minister asked them to focus on areas such as security, parking, hospitality, connectivity, transport, traffic management, power supply, high-speed internet, and emergency medical services.

It was emphasised that the hospitality provided should reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana, the Minister said.

It was also underlined that the expo zones must be designed to international standards, showcasing Telangana's comprehensive industrial ecosystem, talent pool, and skill development capabilities.

Particular priority should be given to key sectors, including IT, pharmaceuticals, defence, and aerospace.

Officials from all departments have been advised to work in coordination and regularly review the progress of the work.