MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The award recognizes diverse contributions to sustainability, highlighting the importance of natural capital, solar energy generation, and efforts to raise environmental awareness Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, November 2026: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) honored two outstanding individuals and an organization as part of the ninth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA). The recognition highlights their exemplary contributions to scientific research, environmental economics, and sustainability education, which help address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

In the 'Individuals' category, awards were presented to Professor Henry Snaith, Binks Professor of Renewable Energy at the University of Oxford, and Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Cambridge. In the 'Organizations' category, the GREEN Olympiad, an environmental education initiative developed by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in India, was recognized for its exemplary contributions.

The winners were honored during the special edition of Knowledge Summit, organized by MBRF in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Grand Hyatt Dubai, under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.' This year's winners highlight the transformative power of knowledge in advancing sustainability through groundbreaking scientific discoveries, innovative economic frameworks, and educational initiatives that empower future generations to address environmental challenges.

Professor Henry Snaith: Advancing the Future of Solar Energy

Professor Henry Snaith was recognized for his pioneering contributions to advancing photovoltaic technology and developing high-efficiency perovskite solar cells. He also played an important role in establishing metal halide perovskites as a promising material for solar power generation.

Moreover, he has contributed to advancing solar cell efficiency, especially through the development of perovskite-silicon tandem technologies. In addition, as a co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Oxford PV, he supports the commercial deployment of next-generation solar technology.

Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta: Redefining the Economic Value of Nature

Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta has made groundbreaking contributions to environmental economics through his research on biodiversity, natural capital, and sustainable economic development.

His landmark report, The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review, commissioned by the UK Treasury, established a comprehensive framework for integrating nature into economic decision-making. In addition, his book, On Natural Capital: The Value of the World Around Us, further highlights the importance of recognizing nature as an essential economic asset.

TERI's GREEN Olympiad: Empowering Generations Through Environmental Education

The GREEN Olympiad, a flagship initiative of India's TERI, was recognized for its outstanding contributions to advancing environmental education and promoting sustainability literacy among young people worldwide.

For over two decades, the GREEN Olympiad has helped strengthen students' environmental awareness, critical thinking, and practical problem-solving skills. With its activities extending to more than 15 countries, including the UAE, the United States, Singapore, and Türkiye, the initiative has evolved into an international platform for advancing environmental knowledge.

The GREEN Olympiad encourages students to apply their understanding of environmental issues to real-world challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, biodiversity conservation, and waste management. It further contributes to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). Its impact extends beyond school classrooms through the GO4Youth initiative, tailored for university students and young adults.

Knowledge as a Driver of Global Sustainability

The recognition of the winners reinforces MBRKA's commitment to celebrating exceptional contributions that transform knowledge into meaningful solutions for humanity. It further reflects the UAE's long-standing commitment to advancing international knowledge exchange and fostering innovation.

Established in 2015 and administered by MBRF, MBRKA continues to highlight pioneering contributions that inspire innovation, strengthen international collaboration, and promote knowledge-driven progress worldwide.