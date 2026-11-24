Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders Detained Amid Ongoing Karthigai Deepam Row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam was detained on Tuesday while attempting to offer prayers and have darshan of a Lord Ganesh idol at Park Town railway station in Chennai, amid tensions over the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting controversy at Thiruparankundram Hill.

Speaking to reporters, Selvam accused the Tamil Nadu government of minority appeasement and alleged that it was hurting the sentiments of the majority community. "The TVK Govt is a bunch of cowards who do minority appeasement, and they want to hurt the sentiments of the majority of this country and the state. The BJP and all the Hindu organisations stand in solidarity with the Hindus, with the devotees of Lord Muruga. People of Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson that Chief Minister Joseph will never forget in his life," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maha Deepam was lit atop the Uchi Pillayar Temple at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security. However, no lamp was lit at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar, where the Supreme Court had directed that the ritual be performed at 6 pm today. A small team of priests associated with the Subramaniya Swamy Temple performed the lamp-lighting ceremony, while police personnel remained deployed near the Deepathoon. Firecrackers were also burst at Annamalai Hills following the lighting of the Maha Deepam.

Earlier in the day, members of various Hindu organisations gathered outside the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple to demand that the traditional lamp be lit at the Deepathoon. Police personnel stopped the gathering, leading to arguments between the protesters and the police. A scuffle also broke out between BJP leader SG Surya and police personnel as members of the organisations were being taken away from the temple entrance.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and his supporters were also stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while they were on their way to Thiruparankundram. Nagendran had set out with party cadres after police personnel were deployed outside his residence. He was subsequently taken to a private marriage hall near Tirunelveli Junction. Several BJP leaders, including Nagendran, were placed under house arrest across Tamil Nadu from Tuesday morning to prevent BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries from reaching the temple, according to the account provided.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted the strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)