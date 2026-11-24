

Lucid will supply the vehicles, Nuro will provide the self-driving technology, and Uber will bring its ride-hailing platform and customer network.

The robotaxi service will use Lucid's Gravity electric SUV and upcoming midsize vehicles. Uber has committed to purchase at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA) could soon face competition in the robotaxi market as Lucid Group (LCID), Uber Technologies (UBER) and Nuro began testing their fully driverless vehicles on public roads across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The companies said on Tuesday that employee rides in driverless vehicles will begin soon as the program enters its next phase, ahead of an anticipated public launch in the first quarter (Q1) of 2027.

At the time of writing, LCID stock was up 7.5%, UBER shares traded 2.3% higher, while TSLA edged down 0.4%.

Lucid, Uber Robotaxi Plans In Houston

As part of the partnership, Lucid will supply the vehicles, Nuro will provide the self-driving technology, and Uber will bring its ride-hailing platform and customer network. The robotaxi service will use Lucid's Gravity electric SUV and upcoming midsize vehicles.

Testing without safety drivers will initially take place in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale before expanding to other Bay Area cities next year. Lucid has already delivered more than 100 upgraded vehicles for the next phase.

For the automaker, the partnership opens up an additional avenue for vehicle sales beyond individual consumers. Uber has already committed to purchase at least 35,000 vehicles. The companies also plan to launch robotaxi operations in Houston in 2027.

Tesla Ramps Up Cybercab Expansion

The development comes shortly after Tesla announced Cybercab rides in Dallas, making it the second city after Austin to offer the services. Tesla is also looking to sell Cybercabs to customers by the end of 2026, according to a Reuters report last month.

Unlike Tesla, which relies primarily on cameras for autonomous driving, the Lucid-Uber-Nuro robotaxis use a combination of cameras, lidar and radar.

Retail's Take On LCID, UBER

Retail sentiment surrounding LCID on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours, while sentiment for UBER remained in the 'bearish' zone.

UBER shares are down 22% so far in 2026, while LCID stock has tanked nearly 75%.

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