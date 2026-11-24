SP Offers 26 Seats to Congress for the 2027 UP Assembly Elections

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the party has offered 26 seats to Congress as the parties held the first round of seat-sharing talks for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, stating that a "winning start" has already been made. Taking to the social media platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted,“The winning start has been made with the first '26 seats'. Working together wisely, things will move forward.”

The statement comes amid ongoing political discussions surrounding seat-sharing and coordination ahead of future electoral contests in the state. Earlier in the day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that senior leaders entrusted with the negotiations were actively engaged in discussions, but a final decision had not yet been reached. "Regarding the ongoing discussions, our party's senior leaders, along with those entrusted by the party to handle these talks, are currently engaged in the process. What exactly is being discussed? How many seats are being agreed upon, and how many could the other party potentially win? These matters are under consideration, so it is difficult to say anything definitive right now. Alliances are formed with the sole objective of winning; the purpose of an alliance is victory," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, leaders from both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party indicated that negotiations are moving in a positive direction. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has offered 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Rajeev Rai said ahead of the second round of seat-sharing talks between the two INDIA bloc allies. Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rai said the two parties would discuss the number of seats to be contested by each, adding that the SP had already conveyed its proposal to the Congress. "We will hold discussions regarding the number of seats. We have offered them 26 seats," Rai said. SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the party had conveyed its proposal during Monday's meeting. "Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. We have offered them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," Yadav said.

The SP is seeking a major political comeback in 2027 after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 Assembly elections, which the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats on which it fielded candidates. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which both parties contested under the banner of the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats contested, and Congress won six of the 17 it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, while the Congress is also seeking to expand its political footprint in the state.