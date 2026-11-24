BJP and SAD Alliance in Punjab Seen as Boost for Hindu Sikh Unity

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, describing it as a major achievement and an important step towards Hindu-Sikh unity.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement of the alliance, Chouhan said the move was necessary for Punjab and expressed confidence that the state would reach new heights of development. "This is a major achievement for Punjab. This was very necessary," he said. Describing the alliance as an important step towards strengthening Hindu-Sikh unity and promoting the state's development, Chouhan said, "This is a very important step for Hindu-Sikh unity and Punjab's progress. I think Punjab will now reach new heights of development."

He further described the reunion of the two parties as a coming together of two brothers and said people had already witnessed the governments of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. "Two brothers have reunited in Punjab. People have witnessed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The people of Punjab will surely bless this alliance," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, the announcement of an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has triggered sharp responses from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with its leaders calling the tie-up "zero plus zero" and accusing both parties of presiding over Punjab's drug crisis.

Speaking to reporters, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed both parties over their reunification, highlighting the AAP government's work under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "These people come together for the sake of power, then part ways, and then come together again. We, on the other hand, are working for the development of Punjab. All of Punjab can see how, over the past five years, Bhagwant Mann has worked diligently to try and set things right, to repair the damage inflicted upon Punjab over the last 70–75 years," he said.

The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out as the Centre passed the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats.