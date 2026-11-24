Shimla Police Recovers All Stolen Items From Sankat Mochan Temple

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] November 24 (ANI): The Shimla Police have retrieved all of the items that were stolen from the renowned Sankat Mochan Temple, based on the information provided by one of the arrested suspects during the investigation. According to Shimla Police, the stolen temple property was recovered on November 23 from a forest area near Kamyana, Bharari, on the identification of the accused, identified as Hitendra Kanwar alias Bunty (31), a resident of Basantpur in Sunni tehsil of Shimla district. The accused was arrested on November 23 under Section 120B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with FIR No. 236/26, registered on November 1, 2026, under Sections 331(4) and 305(D) of the BNS at Police Station West, Shimla. The recovered items include Lord Hanuman's maces, silver crowns, ceremonial umbrellas (chhatras), anklets, bracelets, earrings, bowls, spoons, necklaces, silver lamps, sacred footwear (charan padukas) and several other religious ornaments and articles belonging to the temple. Shimla Police said that trustees of the Sankat Mochan Temple were also present at the recovery site and identified the recovered articles as property stolen from the temple. "Shimla Police have achieved 100 per cent recovery of the stolen property in the Sankat Mochan Temple theft case. All recovered articles have been taken into police possession in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure," the police said. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)