Tourists Flock to Shimla Ridge to Witness Bright Kartik Purnima Moon

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tourists and residents gathered at the historic Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday evening to witness the bright full moon on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, enjoying the clear night sky and the picturesque surroundings of the hill town. Visitors from Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country were seen soaking in the beauty of the full moon, with several describing the experience as memorable.

The clear visibility of the moon, coupled with the relatively low levels of pollution, added to the charm of the occasion. The chilly weather, however, reminded visitors to come adequately prepared with warm clothing as temperatures dropped during the evening.

Vinay, a tourist from Hisar in Haryana, said it was his first visit to Shimla and that witnessing the full moon from the Ridge was a wonderful experience. Appreciating the scenic view and the clear sky, he said the moon was clearly visible because of the relatively low pollution levels in the hill town. "It feels really wonderful. This is my first visit to Shimla, and I am seeing this beautiful place for the first time. The view is very good, the crowd is also relatively less, and the moon is clearly visible here because there is not much pollution. It is just a little too cold. I would advise everyone visiting Shimla to bring their sweaters and jackets," he said.

Another visitor, Sukhdev, who had travelled from Hisar, Haryana, also expressed happiness over witnessing the bright moon from the Ridge. He said the relatively clean atmosphere offered a clear view of the moon and made the experience particularly enjoyable. He also advised tourists to wear warm clothes while visiting Shimla during the evening hours. "I am feeling really good after seeing the moon here. Since there is less pollution, the moon is clearly visible. I am thoroughly enjoying the experience. It is really wonderful and exciting to be here. However, it is very cold, so I would request everyone to wear sweaters and come prepared for the chilly weather," he said.

Swati Chandelkar, who had travelled from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, said she was delighted to witness the Kartik Purnima moon amid the beautiful surroundings of Shimla. She described the moon as clear and beautiful and said that visiting the Ridge on the auspicious occasion made the experience even more special. Interestingly, she also revealed that it was her birthday, making the visit to Shimla on Kartik Purnima a double celebration for her. She added that it was her third visit to the hill station and that she continued to find the place exceptionally beautiful. "I have come from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. It feels extremely beautiful here. We have come especially to see the moon, and the entire atmosphere has become so wonderful. The moon is clearly visible and looks very beautiful. Today is Kartik Purnima, and it is also my birthday, which makes this occasion even more special. This is my third visit to Shimla, and I really love this beautiful place," she said.

The historic Ridge, one of Shimla's most popular tourist attractions, once again offered visitors a memorable setting to celebrate the celestial spectacle, with the bright Kartik Purnima moon illuminating the hill town's evening sky.