Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden expressed his disappointment over the lingering trust deficit and unresolved questions around the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal following fresh allegations by Usman Khawaja in his autobiography 'Sabr' and Cameron Bancroft in his 4500-word tell-all column in The West Australian.

Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, which occurred during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, was revived eight years later by Usman Khawaja, who claimed that awareness of the ball-tampering plan extended across the wider squad rather than being limited to the three sanctioned players, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, and alleged that sandpaper was used in an earlier Test at Port Elizabeth.

Bancroft, who was banned from playing professionally for nine months, admitted withholding key details during Cricket Australia's investigation into the incident, claiming that the wider dressing room and coaching setup, including then head coach Darren Lehmann, had knowledge of the plan.

Also Read:Explosive New Claims Surface Regarding Australian Ball Tampering Saga

'It's a Very In-Your-Face Culture'

Sandpapergate scandal has once again become a larger topic of discussion across the cricketing world.

Matthew Hayden has aimed at the 2018 squad for failing to address the issue collectively inside the dressing room, arguing that Australian cricket's traditional winning culture confronts problems directly rather than leaving them unresolved.

“Will Australia want to win? That's my first question. I can, hand on heart, tell you that Australia will not only be competitive, but will also want to win. In the context of cricket, Australia has largely been very fair in the way it has gone about its cricketing culture,” Hayden told JioHotstar.

“Very little has disrupted the nature of the Australian winning culture. It's a very in-your-face culture. It will confront issues inside the change room collectively. That's why I'm really disappointed in this 2018 mob that couldn't do it. Largely, the game has already moved on,” he added.

SANDPAPER INCIDENT IS NOW COMING BACK SO LET'S REVISIT IT

Main Incident Video - Bancroft uses Sandpaper to tamper the ball and tries to hide it. Full Clip. Footvoski (@CRICBALLY) November 18, 2026

At a press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Pat Cummins denied Usman Khawaja's allegations, calling them 'complete and utter nonsense', adding that he had no idea of sandpaper being taken into the field.

David Warner, who backed Khawaja's claims, criticised the Australian Test and ODI captain for throwing his former Australian opening partner 'under the bus', while Steve Smith remains silent concerning the latest allegations.

'Cricket Will Speak for Itself'

Further speaking on the controversy and Australia's road ahead, Hayden argued that on-field action will eventually overtake the off-field noise as the team shifts focus toward upcoming assignments, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India.

“Pat Cummins, as you can see, is very keen to embrace his leadership style. He came out with an hour-and-a-bit press conference and said, 'Guys, this is what I've got to say. Ask me any question you want. Challenge me? Sure,” the two-time ODI World Cup winner said.

“Then I'm telling you this is my account of it.' That position is one of strength, and the game has moved on and will move on very quickly. The cricket will speak for itself, and it will speak volumes,' he added.

The latest Sandpapergate scandal allegations came at a time when Australia are preparing for two crucial Test series, starting with their four-Test home series against New Zealand from December 9, 2026, before travelling to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027.

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