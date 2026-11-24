Annamalai Accuses Tamil Nadu Government Of Contempt In Temple Row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of acting arbitrarily in the Thiruparankundram 'Deepathoon' case, alleging that it had shown contempt for court rulings. In a post on X, Annamalai said a Chief Minister was constitutionally bound to govern within the framework of the law and that justice could prevail only when governments implemented court orders without allowing personal preferences to influence their decisions.

"The courts stand here as the great pillars of democracy. Justice can prevail only when a government implements court rulings honestly, without letting its own likes and dislikes dictate its response," he said. Accusing the TVK government of mishandling the issue, Annamalai said the consequences of its actions could be serious. He also suggested that those around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru Vijay were misleading him about the matter. "The TVK government has now acted arbitrarily in the Thiruparankundram Deepa Thoon case, treating court rulings with contempt. As an ordinary citizen, I can clearly see just how disastrous the consequences will be," he said. "It really seems that those around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru Vijay are misleading him and building a wall of illusion around him. If he does not break through it, he himself will be the one to suffer," Annamalai added.

He further alleged that the government had committed a major mistake despite its stated commitment to constitutional governance, questioning whether its actions were driven by politics, ignorance or pressure from coalition partners. "Whatever the reason—politics, ignorance, or pressure from coalition partners—the TVK government, which pledged to govern in accordance with constitutional law, has today committed a historic blunder that can never be undone," he said.

This comes after members of various 'Hindu' organisations were stopped by Madurai city police on Tuesday after gathering in large numbers outside the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram Hill. The members had assembled in front of the temple to press their demand to light the lamp on the Deepathoon stone pillar. Police intervened and stopped the gathering, after which personnel began taking members from various organisations away from the temple entrance.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order. (ANI)