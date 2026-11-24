

UBS expects greater differentiation between platforms with strong balance sheets and companies reliant on debt or speculative growth.

It favors Eurozone stocks over U.S. equities, citing similar earnings growth at lower valuations. UBS isn't urging investors to exit equities, only to stay aligned with their strategic allocations.

The sharp rebound in artificial intelligence stocks provides investors an opportunity to reduce concentrated technology exposure, UBS said on Tuesday as it maintained that the long-term AI investment story remains intact

The recommendation followed Monday's rally, when the S & P 500 climbed 4.7%, and the Nasdaq-100 gained nearly 7%, supported by Nvidia's (NVDA) 31% surge after the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

The firm noted that the holiday-shortened US trading week may also be magnifying moves, as reduced liquidity and“adjustments ahead of Thanksgiving could amplify index swings in either direction.”

AI Investment Story Remains Intact

UBS said investors have increasingly shifted their attention from the scale of AI capital expenditure to the returns those investments could generate.

The Nasdaq lost around 10% last week, its steepest weekly decline since March 2020, leaving it nearly 20% below its October 6 peak. The S & P 500 fell 8.6% during the week, entering correction territory.

"We do not think the volatility is a signal that the structural AI investment story has broken," UBS said in its note. The firm pointed to cloud growth, rising AI usage and sustained demand for computing capacity as supportive factors.

However, it expects greater differentiation between established platforms with visible monetization and strong balance sheets and companies dependent on debt, scarce capacity, or continued speculative growth.

UBS maintained its 'Neutral' stance on U.S. and global equities, citing elevated expectations, concentrated market leadership and uncertainty surrounding AI monetization.

UBS Recommends Reducing Tech Concentration

UBS said investors heavily exposed to US megacap technology should“use periods of strength to reduce overlapping positions” and broaden their sources of return.

“The sharp rebound provides investors with an opportunity to strengthen portfolios before the next potential period of market instability. We think a gradual and disciplined approach to portfolio rebalancing is preferable to making all-or-nothing calls on where the market might move on any given day or week,” UBS said.

UBS said it was not recommending that investors exit equities altogether, but rather keep their holdings aligned with their strategic portfolio allocations. The bank favors Eurozone stocks over U.S. equities, pointing to similar earnings growth prospects at lower valuations and a more diversified sector mix.

Within sectors, it prefers industrials and health care, and sees U.S. equal-weight strategies as a way to limit exposure to the biggest technology companies.

Stock Indices Retreat

U.S. stocks fell in morning trade on Tuesday, giving back some of Monday's sharp gains. Nasdaq-100 dropped 2%, while S & P 500 declined 1.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 104 points, or 0.2%.Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell more than 5%. Other AI-linked stocks, including Micron (MU), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Meta (META), and Anthropic (ANT), also retreated. Adding to market concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is preparing to raise tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, citing people familiar with the plans.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) remained in 'bullish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) dipped to 'neutral'. Meanwhile, sentiment around the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) remained in the 'bearish' zone.

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