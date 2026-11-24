MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's National Ambulance provided emergency medical care to 26 injured individuals at the scene of the road accident that took place in Ras Al Khaimah on November 24.

Fourteen of the injured were transported to hospitals for further medical treatment, they added.

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The RAK accident, in which 13 were killed, occurred when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.