26 Injured In RAK Bus-Truck Collision, UAE National Ambulance Confirms
Fourteen of the injured were transported to hospitals for further medical treatment, they added.Recommended For You
The RAK accident, in which 13 were killed, occurred when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.
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