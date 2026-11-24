MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Visa ( ) (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, announced the opening of its representative office in Douala during the official launch event for Visa in Cameroon.

Held on 23 November, the event brought together representatives of the Government, regulatory authorities, leaders of financial institutions, fintechs, and key stakeholders from the payments and digital finance ecosystem.

Located in Douala, the representative office will enable Visa to engage more closely with its clients and partners, deepen its understanding of market needs, and facilitate access to Visa's global expertise and capabilities in support of local priorities.

A local presence supporting Cameroon's digital ambitions

Visa has worked alongside Cameroon's payments ecosystem for several years, collaborating with stakeholders across the market to support broader access to secure, convenient, and innovative digital payments.

The opening of the representative office further strengthens this commitment. Working with public and private stakeholders, Visa aims to support Cameroon's digital transformation ambitions and the priorities set out in the National Development Strategy 2020–2030 (NDS30).

This local presence will facilitate stakeholder engagement, knowledge sharing and collaboration in areas including digital payment acceptance, e-commerce, financial inclusion, the modernization of financial institutions' payment capabilities, fintech-driven innovation, and payment security.

“The opening of our representative office reflects our commitment to strengthening our local presence alongside our partners in Cameroon. By bringing Visa's global expertise and insights closer to market needs, we aim to support innovation and contribute to the development of a digital economy that is accessible to as many people as possible,” said Ismahill DIABY, Vice President and General Manager for Francophone and Lusophone West and Central Africa.

Strengthening partnerships closer to the market

Asaph Tchounga will lead Visa's representative office in Cameroon as Country Manager. With sixteen years of experience in payments and financial services, he joined Visa in 2021. His responsibilities will include strengthening relationships with local partners and supporting Visa's engagement with the market.

“Our representative office in Douala will allow us to engage even more closely with our clients and partners, deepen our understanding of the Cameroon market, and support collaboration around local priorities. Our ambition is to work closely with the entire ecosystem, contribute meaningfully to the evolution of the local payment landscape, and support broader access to financial services,” said Asaph Tchounga, Country Manager for Visa in Cameroon.

The Cameroon office is one of Visa's five representative offices, alongside Abidjan, Lagos, Accra, and Kinshasa, serving the 23 countries of the West and Central Africa region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Visa Inc..

Press contacts:

Yvan Guehi

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About Visa Inc.:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at .

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