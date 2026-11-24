MENAFN - GetNews)"Conquer, the market-entry intelligence platform for consumer brands: "Conquer your next market.""Conquer is the all-in-one platform for a seamless and stress-free market expansion. It covers logistics, pricing, strategy, local partner identification and regulatory preparation. All-in-one.

New York, NY - Nov. 24, 2026 - Conquer, the all-in-one market expansion platform for consumer brands, has opened applications for its founding cohort. Founding access is capped at 100 companies.

When the cohort is full, founding access closes; however, later applicants can join the waitlist for a second cohort.

Every successful market expansion starts with a decision: where to go next. But making that decision today means navigating fragmented sources, expensive advisors, and outdated reports that fail to keep pace with changing regulations and market conditions. Conquer simplifies this process through an all-in-one platform that provides:



Market selection: Comparing potential markets based on duties, landed costs, demand and competition.

Logistics and landed costs: Freight, duties and the per-unit economics from factory gate to shelf.

Pricing intelligence: Daily-tracked shelf prices of competing products and where a brand's price point lands.

Market-entry strategy: The recommended entry route and timeline, from first shipment to first shelf.

Local partner discovery: Identifying distributors and potential partners worth meeting within the category. Regulatory requirements: The approvals, labeling and compliance requirements that determine what is needed to enter a market.



For a US brand considering South America, Conquer brings together product-specific duty rates, landed-cost calculations, daily-tracked competitor prices, distributor information and an entry timeline on one screen. Every data point includes its source, date and confidence grade.

The founding cohort enters an industry projected for significant growth. HSBC's Business of Expansion research finds that 69 percent of international consumer enterprises intend to expand overseas within the next two years, and industry forecasts put cross-border e-commerce at 5.6 trillion USD by 2030, growing about twice as fast as e-commerce overall. Until now, the first decision in every one of those expansions has been bought as static documents: single-country reports list in the thousands of dollars, advisory-led market entry runs to five figures per market, and the numbers in all of them are fixed on the day of delivery. Conquer replaces that spend with a platform built for scale, where the numbers stay live.

"A brand choosing its next market has been choosing between a five-figure report that is stale on arrival and a guess," the company said. "We are building Conquer to be the best market expansion platform a consumer brand can use: a system where that decision runs on live, sourced numbers."

Founding access is capped at 100 because each founding company's first corridor profile is built with them during onboarding. The team builds a limited number well rather than an unlimited number thinly; the cap is capacity, not marketing. For the same reason, the founding cohort sets Conquer's roadmap: the markets founding companies name become the markets Conquer covers next.

"The first 100 companies decide what we build first," the team added. "Their target markets set the roadmap, and the questions they bring become the product."

Founding access, the facts:



All-in-one: market choice, logistics, pricing, strategy, local partners and regulation

100 companies; founding access closes when the cohort is full

Later applicants join the waitlist for the second cohort

Each founding company's first corridor profile is built with them

Founding pricing locked for 12 months Applications:



Founding access is for consumer brands, roughly 10 to 500 employees, entering a new market within the next 12 months. Applicants name their target market and launch window, and those answers set which markets Conquer covers next.

About Conquer

Conquer is the all-in-one market-entry intelligence platform for consumer brands: the market choice, logistics, pricing, strategy, local partners and regulation in one place. Every number on the platform carries its source, its date and a confidence grade, drawn from live data feeds running since July 2026. The company was founded in New York in 2026 mission is to let any consumer brand enter its next market on live, sourced numbers instead of static reports.

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