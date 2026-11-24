MENAFN - GetNews)""We discovered something remarkable right here on our own farm. What started as an observation about how trout waste affected the soil around our operation turned into a full commitment to creating a product that gives agricultural byproducts a second life. Trout Boost is the result of combining generations of farming knowledge with modern understanding of soil science, and we are proud to offer it to growers everywhere.""Fish Fin Farms, LLC has launched Trout Boost, an OMRI Listed all natural organic liquid soil conditioner derived from rainbow trout waste. The product represents a novel approach to sustainable agriculture by repurposing aquaculture byproducts into a resource designed to support soil quality and root development.

Montrose, Colorado - November 24, 2026 - Fish Fin Farms, LLC today announced the commercial availability of Trout Boost, an OMRI Listed, all natural organic liquid soil conditioner created from the byproducts of the company's rainbow trout farming operation. The product marks a significant step forward in the intersection of aquaculture and sustainable land stewardship.

Fish Fin Farms is a family-owned rainbow trout operation that has long prioritized responsible resource management. During routine farming activities, the family noticed that areas of soil exposed to natural trout waste displayed noticeably different characteristics compared to surrounding ground. That observation sparked a years-long effort to study, refine, and eventually commercialize a liquid soil conditioner that channels those same properties into a bottled product suitable for a wide range of applications.

Trout Boost carries the OMRI Listed designation, meaning it has been reviewed by the Organic Materials Review Institute and found to comply with organic standards. For gardeners, lawn care enthusiasts, and commercial growers who seek organic-compatible inputs, this listing provides an additional layer of confidence about what they are applying to their land.

The product is formulated to support soil structure, encourage stronger root systems, and contribute to the overall vitality of growing environments. It is suitable for use across a broad spectrum of settings, from backyard vegetable gardens and flower beds to large-scale row crop operations and turf management programs. Homeowners looking to maintain healthy lawns and yards will also find the product accessible and straightforward to apply.

What distinguishes Trout Boost from many other soil conditioners on the market is its origin story. Rather than relying on synthetic manufacturing processes or imported raw materials, Fish Fin Farms sources its primary ingredient directly from its own aquaculture operation. The trout waste that would otherwise require disposal is instead collected, processed, and converted into a finished product. This closed-loop approach reduces waste output from the fish farm while simultaneously creating a useful input for the agricultural and gardening communities.

The development process involved combining traditional farming intuition with contemporary scientific analysis. Fish Fin Farms worked to understand the specific compounds present in trout waste and how they interact with different soil types. The resulting formulation reflects that careful balance between inherited agricultural knowledge and evidence-based product development.

Industry observers have noted a growing consumer preference for soil inputs that carry transparent sourcing stories and organic credentials. Trout Boost aligns with that trend by offering a product whose provenance can be traced directly back to a working family farm. Every bottle represents not just a soil conditioner but a tangible example of agricultural waste being redirected toward productive use.

Fish Fin Farms distributes Trout Boost through its website and is exploring additional retail and wholesale channels to expand availability. The company has stated that it intends to scale production in response to demand while maintaining the quality standards and environmental principles that guided the product's creation.

For those who cultivate the land in any capacity, whether managing a small container garden on a patio or overseeing hundreds of acres of cropland, Trout Boost offers a straightforward addition to existing soil management routines. The product's organic compatibility and aquaculture-derived formulation position it as a distinctive option in a crowded marketplace.

About Us

Fish Fin Farms, LLC is a family-owned rainbow trout farm that produces Trout Boost, an OMRI Listed all natural organic liquid soil conditioner made from natural trout waste. The company combines traditional aquaculture practices with modern soil science to repurpose agricultural byproducts into valuable resources for growers, gardeners, and lawn care enthusiasts.

CONTACT:

@fishfinfarms