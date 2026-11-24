MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Jordan was elected on Tuesday to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the 2027–2029 term.

The vote took place in the Hague during the 31st session of the Conference of the States Parties.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Fuad Majali said the election displays Jordan's international high standing in multilateral diplomacy and its active role in promoting global peace and security.

Majali thanked member states that backed Jordan's bid, pledging the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the OPCW and enforcing the Chemical Weapons Convention.

//Petra// HA