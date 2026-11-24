MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday bid farewell to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, at the conclusion of their state visit to Jordan, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy and the Uzbek president's Escort of Honour, and Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam Ghazi, the first lady's Escort of Honour, were also present to bid farewell to President Mirziyoyev and the First Lady at Queen Alia International Airport.

//Petra// HA