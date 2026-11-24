MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, accompanied the First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, and Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam Ghazi on a visit to the Jordan River Designs showroom in Amman on Tuesday, where they viewed a collection of handcrafted products made by Jordanian female artisans.

According to the Queen's office, Mirziyoyeva is currently accompanying her husband, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on a state visit to Jordan.

Jordan River Foundation (JRF) Director General Enaam Barrishi welcomed Her Majesty, Mirziyoyeva, and Princess Miriam to the showroom, where they toured its latest exhibition. The collection features gifts, home accessories, wall hangings, tapestries, rugs, and cushions inspired by Jordan's Bedouin and rural heritage, made by female artisans employed by the foundation.

During the visit, they met with a group of JRF's beneficiaries who rely on their crafts as a primary source of income, and watched artisans demonstrate embroidery and loom weaving. Chaired by Queen Rania, the Jordan River Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1995 to promote child safety and empower local communities. Through Jordan River Designs, the foundation helps preserve local heritage by employing more than 800 artisans each year to create traditional and contemporary handicrafts, including embroidered items, accessories, and gifts.

//Petra// HA