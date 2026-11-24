Dir Bala Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hiding In Qatar For Eight Years Through Interpol
According to a police spokesperson, the suspect was identified as Attaullah, son of Muhammad Badshah, a resident of Shao in Dir Bala.
He was wanted in FIR No. 591, registered at Dir City Police Station on November 13, 2018, under Sections 302, 324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to murder, attempted murder and common intention.
The spokesperson said the arrest was carried out following directions from District Police Officer Dir Bala Aslam Nawaz Khan and efforts by SSP Investigation Muhammad Ilyas Khan, who pursued the case and coordinated with relevant authorities.
The suspect has been brought back to Pakistan for further legal proceedings, the spokesperson added.
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