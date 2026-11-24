MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports, citing The Guardian.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting became the first UK defence secretary to visit Kharkiv, located 20 kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence announced today.

"During the visit, Streeting praised the extraordinary courage of Ukraine's armed forces and reaffirmed further UK military support to strengthen Ukraine's defences as Russia continues its brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical national infrastructure," the ministry said.

Streeting announced that the UK government would provide Ukraine with additional RapidRanger launchers in response to a direct request from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The ministry noted that Ukraine had already used RapidRanger launchers effectively against Russian aerial threats, including propeller-driven and jet-powered Shahed drones.

"The additional launchers will help Ukraine protect its people, cities and critical infrastructure against Putin's continued attacks," the ministry added.

Putin has no right to play victim when Ukraine responds to aggression – UK defense secretary

As Ukrinform reported, Streeting said that European countries are united in their support for Ukraine. According to him, the more Putin tries to divide Europe and turn Ukraine's allies away from supporting Kyiv, the more resolute they become.