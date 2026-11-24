MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French sports retailer Decathlon confirmed that a cyberattack in France had exposed customers' personal data, including more than 130,000 email addresses and a similar number of phone numbers, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The company told France 3 Hauts-de-France on Monday that“malicious access to personal data, including identities, phone numbers and addresses, occurred in France on Nov 22, 2026.”

The breach occurred at one of Decathlon's external service providers, rather than through the company's main customer account database, it said.

“Our teams immediately intervened to block the compromised access, and no banking data or passwords were affected,” it said.

A hacker using the pseudonym 4me1 claimed to have stolen a database attributed to Decathlon and posted four files for sale in the early hours of Nov 23, according to the report.

The files reportedly contained 163,646 records, including 137,549 distinct email addresses and nearly as many phone numbers, according to the cybersecurity website cyberattaque.

The compromised information included customers' first names, surnames and delivery addresses. More than 4,100 records also contained delivery instructions, some of which reportedly included building access details, intercom information and other practical guidance for couriers.

Another file reportedly listed more than 250,000 orders, including more than 600 deliveries scheduled between Nov 23 and 28.

Decathlon said the breach affected some customers who had placed orders through its French website and that those concerned would be contacted by email.

France 3 warned that scammers could exploit the exposed personal and delivery information by posing as Decathlon couriers.

The incident follows a data breach confirmed in October involving Train Me, a sports coaching subsidiary of Decathlon. The two incidents are reportedly unrelated.

--NNN-ANADOLU