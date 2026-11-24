Georgia, Azerbaijan Continue Border Delimitation, Demarcation Efforts - FM
The Georgian minister noted that this process is being conducted on the basis of mutual respect.
“A special commission is in place to address these issues. It operates on a regular basis: the parties gather, meet, cooperate with one another, and discuss matters related to this process. Naturally, both sides must work to advance the process, and, of course, if progress is made in this direction, we will welcome it.
This is a fairly important process that is proceeding on the basis of taking each other's interests into account as much as possible and mutual respect,” she said.
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