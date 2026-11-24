MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Millrose Spin-Off Independence Representations. The lawsuit claims Lennar's former land bank subsidiary was used to absorb about $200 million of unsold homes at above-retail prices

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 7, 2025 through October 2, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

LEN shares dropped nearly 7%, erasing over $1 billion in market value, after a short-seller report published October 2, 2026 stated that Millrose Properties, Inc., formed in the Millrose spin-off as a land bank for the homebuilder, had bought an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 11, 2027.

The Alleged Millrose Captive-Buyer Concentration

On the March 21, 2025 earnings call, management said "The Millrose spin completed the backbone structure" of Lennar's shift to a "pure-play land-light asset-light manufacturing model homebuilder." Management added that "With Millrose operational, we now have a strong complement of land-bank partners." As alleged, these statements omitted that the spin-off was, at least in part, used to absorb unsold Lennar inventory and support reported deliveries and margins.

Millrose Spin-Off Facts for Homebuilding Securities Holders



Lennar seeded Millrose with $5.5 billion in land assets and $1 billion in cash, distributing approximately 80% of its stock to Lennar holders on February 7, 2025.

The remaining 20% stake was exchanged in a split-off completed in December 2025.

Millrose bought over 700 finished Lennar homes across 15 states in roughly a month, including at least 356 in the final week of Lennar's fiscal third quarter.

Millrose reportedly paid about 13% more than individual retail buyers after incentives.

Estimated net rental yields of around 5% fell short of Millrose's 6.5% to 6.75% borrowing costs. Lennar's chief executive held approximately 43% of Millrose's voting power.



Why Millrose Independence Allegedly Matters to Investors

Millrose's initial SEC filings described a business of land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option arrangements, not buying and renting out finished homes. The action claims that routing inventory to this former subsidiary masked weakening demand, leaving shareholders who bought during the Class Period holding stock at allegedly inflated prices.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. If, as the lawsuit asserts, a spin-off presented as an independent land bank was buying hundreds of the parent company's finished homes at above-retail prices, shareholders were entitled to know about that relationship." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LEN Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LEN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lennar Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding the purpose and independence of the Millrose Properties, Inc. spin-off and Lennar's reported financial performance during the Class Period. When information about Millrose's purchases of over 700 Lennar homes, worth approximately $200 million, was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lennar Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the LEN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do LEN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my LEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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