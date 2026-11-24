MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on 2026 EBITDA Guidance Representations. The lawsuit asserts that Chemours reaffirmed a full-year outlook that allegedly ignored aftermarket prebuy activity, which pulled Opteon refrigerant sales from 2026 back into 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) of a pending securities class action concerning the specialty chemicals company's 2026 EBITDA guidance. Class Period: February 20, 2026 through August 4, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Chemours cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $800 million-$900 million to $775 million-$825 million, a $50 million reduction at the midpoint. CC shares dropped 18.63% on the news. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 7, 2026.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including whether a full-year forecast already reflected sales booked in the prior year. The complaint raises serious questions about whether Chemours' reaffirmed $800 million to $900 million range accounted for the 2025 aftermarket channel fill the Company later described," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged North American Aftermarket Prebuy Concentration

Management introduced the full-year range on February 19, 2026. During that call, an analyst asked how quarterly earnings would climb from a first-quarter midpoint near $135 million to roughly $200 million by midyear. Management replied, "We have full confidence in our full year guide," and said it expected "earnings growth in all 3 of our businesses."

The lawsuit asserts that this confidence lacked a reasonable basis because North American distributors and technicians had already stocked up on Opteon blends during 2025. The outlook was reaffirmed on May 5, 2026, with management pointing to higher demand in the Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) refrigerant segment. As alleged, the guidance was set too aggressively from the start because it treated pulled-forward sales as recurring demand.

AIM Act Channel Fill and Chemours' 2026 EBITDA Guidance



The U.S. AIM Act, enacted in December 2020, directs the EPA to oversee a shift away from legacy refrigerants. Chemours serves that transition with its Opteon line.

SEC filings stated that TSS growth "is supported in part by the adoption of the [U.S. AIM Act] in the U.S."

The Company's second quarter 2026 results release stated that the stationary air conditioning transition triggered an "initial aftermarket channel fill" in 2025.

The action claims customer prebuy shifted sales out of 2026 and into 2025. The suit alleges the original outlook did not reflect this timing effect. Even the top of the revised $775 million to $825 million range falls below the original $850 million midpoint.



Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: What is the CC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 7, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did CC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.63%, a decline of $3.34 per share, after the Company disclosed a reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook and lower Opteon aftermarket sales tied to the 2025 aftermarket channel fill. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges The Chemours Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerant products and the reliability of its 2026 financial guidance during the Class Period. When the guidance reduction and the 2025 aftermarket channel fill were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do CC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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